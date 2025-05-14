Researchers unveil next-gen motor that could solve destructive issue with modern ships: 'The future of sailing'

If successful, it could offer a quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable way to move ships.

A breath of fresh air may soon power your next ferry ride in Sweden. Researchers have unveiled a propulsion system that could swap traditional diesel engines for air-powered motors, ushering in a quieter, cleaner, and far more sustainable way to move ships.

The breakthrough comes from a new study published in Energy Conversion and Management, where engineers simulated real-world ferry operations to test the performance of a pneumatic propulsion system. Their results showed that compressed air motors could power short-distance ships while slashing pollution and fuel dependence.

Though unconventional, pneumatic propulsion shows promise as a climate-conscious alternative to the marine diesel engines currently powering most ferries. By compressing and releasing air to generate motion, these systems reduce pollution and reliance on dirty fuels.

Kaj Jansson, co-author of the study and ferry maker from the Finnish K. J Marineconsulting Ab, said: "Pneumatic propulsion is the future of sailing on fixed maritime routes. The predictability of pace, payload, and destination of ferry boats allows the replacing of conventional diesel engines that are efficient and reliable but polluting, noisy, and sensitive to fluctuating oil prices with pneumatic ones."

Engineers value diesel engines for their power density and reliability. Unfortunately, they come with downsides — especially for the environment. They consume vast amounts of fuel, generate noise, and are a significant cause of pollution. According to the International Maritime Organization, they account for nearly 3% of global heat-trapping pollution.

On a smaller scale, ferries produce local air and noise pollution that can affect coastal ecosystems and human health. However, pneumatic propellers are a cleaner and more effective option, creating a significantly smaller environmental impact.

Researchers have spent several years developing the pneumatic propeller system, designing it specifically for vessels with consistent routes and speeds, such as commuter ferries.

In addition to reducing environmental impact, the system cuts operational costs by lowering fuel and maintenance demands. Researchers estimate it could save ferry operators roughly $73,000 compared to diesel models.

The project's backers hope to see full-scale trials within the next year, potentially putting this innovation on the water sooner than we think. If successful, it could offer a quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable way to move ships. This next-gen tech doesn't just cut pollution — it could redefine the future of maritime transport.

