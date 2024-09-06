First-of-its-kind study uncovers concerning double threat to coastal ecosystem: 'Their impacts can be more pronounced'

"We should not be looking at those threats in isolation."

New research has revealed an emerging danger to plants growing in coastal ecosystems that face ocean flooding and microplastic pollution, two large threats to city safety and human health.

What's happening?

Scientists designed an experiment that mimicked the conditions of coastal areas with plastic waste and rising sea levels. It is one of the first studies of its kind, according to a report by Technology Networks.

The plant of choice was the buck's horn plantain, which appears naturally in many of the world's sand dune and beach habitats. Test plants were grown in plastic-ridden soil for 35 days and were then flooded with seawater for 72 hours, similar to a storm surge. They were observed for another 24 days to track their survival, size, photosynthesis, and flower production, reported Technology Networks.

The research was conducted by experts at the University of Plymouth's School of Biological and Marine Sciences and International Marine Litter Research Unit, and it is now published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

The results? The plants' tissues were damaged by the flooding, and the presence of microplastics got in the way of reproduction. Yet the combined impact of each environmental stressor did even more harm, rewiring the plants' resource allocation in a way that stunted their ability to nourish themselves as usual from water and sunlight, according to Technology Networks.

"This study emphasises that we should not be looking at those threats in isolation as, put together, their impacts can be more pronounced," wrote Mick Hanley, associate professor in plant-animal interactions, in the original press release.

Why are the findings important?

Plastic pollution in oceans and beaches has run rampant and is likely to continue due to the widespread production and waste of single-use materials. Seawater flooding is also expected to increase due to rising global temperatures and sea levels.

That means plants like the ones in the experiment are likely to face this double threat more in the near future, which will also damage their ecosystem's resilience, reported Technology Networks.

"Coastal dunes and grasslands help protect communities in the form of coastal defences and wind protection. They also play a critical role in supporting biodiversity," wrote Hanley in the press release.

What can be done to protect coastal ecosystems?

Coastal instability and habitat loss are real threats, but they also have real solutions. Beach cleanups are a fun way to pitch in, and supporting conservation groups and scientists who study how to make vulnerable species more resilient goes a long way.

You can also try cutting down your reliance on single-use plastic items, from what you buy to how you cook. Plus, rethinking how your household gets around and what kind of appliances you use can help you save money and curb planet-heating pollution.

