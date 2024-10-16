Researchers discover pervasive health threat in everyday household items: 'I don't think the public know about this'

A new study has revealed that plastics — which exist all around us and are used every day — are the most likely cause of many health risks.

What's happening?

As The North West Star reported, researchers published a first-of-its-kind study analyzing over 2,100 plastic items, finding that they had harmful chemicals leaking out of them. This research was conducted by the Joanna Briggs Institute at the University of Adelaide in partnership with an Australian nonprofit Minderoo Foundation.

There were five chemicals investigated that were found in everyday items, from food containers to shampoo to athletic wear. After compiling data from multiple historical studies that collectively reviewed 1.5 million individuals from all walks of life, the result was not favorable.

"The balance sheet is coming out as very credible evidence for harm to human health. This is statistically significant at the 95 percent level," co-author of the study Dr. Sarah Dunlop said. "That means only 5 per cent is due to chance for 'risks a link to human health.'"

Why is plastic in items concerning?

Plastics in everyday items are concerning due to their impact on both human health and the environment. Another study by the Minderoo-Monoco Commission on Human Health highlights that plastics contain over 10,000 synthetic chemicals, many of which are harmful.

These chemicals — such as PFAS and brominated flame retardants — have been linked to serious health issues, including miscarriages, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancers. They have been detected in human blood, urine, and even amniotic fluid, indicating how pervasive and potentially harmful they are to our bodies.

"In adults, we again see very credible evidence for type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart attacks, strokes, as well as cancers ... and I don't think the public know about this," Dr. Dunlop said.

Additionally, when these plastics break down, they turn into microplastics. These tiny particles are not biodegradable and pose severe risks to wildlife and ecosystems. Reducing and reusing plastics, as well as supporting stricter regulations, are steps we can take to mitigate these concerns.

What's being done about plastics?

This study has sounded the alarm for everyone to be more mindful of the impact plastic has on our health and environment.

"This is a population-based study, and it's a red flag — it's the canary in the cage," Dr. Dunlop said. "It's not the public's fault. We can't recycle our way out of this."

There are promising plastic-free alternatives for everyday products. For instance, a report by Emerging Technology highlights innovative materials such as bioplastics, food waste, and seaweed that can replace traditional plastics in food packaging. These alternatives can help reduce our reliance on harmful single-use plastics. Individually, we can also make simple substitutions to promote the use of sustainable materials and protect our health.

