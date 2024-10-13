UFO-style home with revolutionary features could influence the future of sustainable architecture — take a look inside

The Pinho Residence's UFO-style design also evokes the futuristic quirks you often see in tiny houses.

What would it be like to live in a flying saucer?

Crazy as it might sound, a renowned Brazilian architect named João Filgueiras Lima took on the challenge of answering that question in 2008.

TikTok user Nino Ferrari-Mathis (@ninosbuildings), an architectural student, shared Lima's stunning UFO-style "Pinho Residence" in a video posted to the platform.

As Ferrari-Mathis shows, the spaceship-inspired home is curved in nearly every imaginable way. That goes far beyond the saucer-style roof. The theme stretches to the walls, windows, and the winding hallways.

The home's other striking feature is an internal koi-filled pond that cools the residence naturally. That feel is augmented by an open floor plan and large windows that allow tons of natural light into the space. Lima had a "scientific approach," according to Ferrari-Mathis, that resulted in projects with innovative, sustainable touches like the internal pond.

One last note on the interior is its decor, which is made of prefabricated elements thrown together. Meanwhile, the backyard has a stunning view of the hills, a touch that Ferrari-Mathis says "truly makes you feel like you're flying." The entrance looks similar to the sort of stairway you'd envision upon boarding a spaceship.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

While the Pinho Residence is probably one of one, many of the late Lima's innovations were ahead of their time and are certainly inspiring today's net-zero homes and concepts. As ArchDaily describes, Lima's work provides plenty of lessons for architects looking to build sustainably.

The cooling pond is a genius way to tap into the organic cooling a body of water can provide. As Grand Designs magazine notes, ponds cool the air directly above them and naturally suck hot air away in a phenomenon called phase change.

Another important touch is using prefabricated elements, like many net-zero homes. Prefab houses and elements cut down on energy use while reducing the inefficiencies of building on-site.

🗣️ Would you trust a home built by a 3D-printing robot?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Pinho Residence's UFO-style design also evokes the futuristic quirks you often see in tiny houses. Similarly, many of the models accentuate natural light, use natural materials, and look like something out of space.

For readers inspired by Lima's sustainable building, net-zero homes and tiny homes are great ways to lean into the promise of the Pinho Residence.

These residences can save homeowners a ton of energy bills, reduce their dependence on dirty energy, and increase their resilience against extreme weather. For a side benefit, in some cases, they may even give you those "living-in-a-spaceship" vibes you might be chasing.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.