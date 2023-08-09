Company makes stunning prefabricated homes — plus, they have a secret hidden feature

Clayton Homes is taking all the guesswork out of sustainable living. From material management to energy efficiency, building a sustainable home can be confusing, complicated, and time-intensive. Many average people don’t have the time, money, or expertise to build a home that aligns with their values.

Residential buildings account for 20% of emissions of planet-warming gases in the U.S., per Clayton Homes, and this figure is supported by a PNAS research article. Construction sites are notoriously wasteful, on average creating more than 8,000 pounds of waste for a single 2,000-square-foot home, Ecobee reports based on information from the National Association of Home Builders.

Many new-built homes on the market aren’t sustainable, and homeowners who want a more eco-conscious dwelling must seek alternatives themselves. Making sustainable homes more readily available can greatly help transition our housing stock from unsustainable to sustainable. Clayton Homes is leading the charge by building prefabricated, modular, sustainable homes that are offered at lower costs than some bespoke sustainable options. The company’s goal is to open the door for people to own a home.

The idea of a prebuilt home is not new nor unique to Clayton. Prefabricated homes date back to the 19th century as a way to cut construction costs and increase the efficiency of building materials. The modular and manufactured homes Clayton creates are built in its warehouses, then shipped to the homeowner’s lot for assembly. This saves the homeowner money and reduces construction site waste.

Clayton Homes work to reduce waste wherever possible. The company reports saving 4.2 million gallons of water at its facilities compared to 2021. In 2022, it diverted more than 46,000 tons of waste from landfill.

In addition to the reduced waste in the building process, Clayton also focuses on building energy-efficient buildings.

The company reports that more than 23,000 of its homes installed in 2022 were certified by Energy Star, a leading certification for building efficiency. Clayton’s Energy Star homes are “quieter and more comfortable, have lower utility bills and help protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

All Clayton’s base models use techniques like insulated windows and digital thermometers to increase energy efficiency, but they offer upgraded, even more efficient models. The DOE Zero Energy Ready Home is a solar-ready option that is so energy efficient it could reduce its energy usage by 100%.

The Zero Energy Ready Home reduces energy by employing top-of-the-line efficient water heaters, appliances, windows, lighting, and building insulation, reports Inhabitat. With added solar panels, the home could completely offset its own energy usage.

Clayton doesn’t employ out-of-this-world technologies to build sustainable homes. Rather, the company focuses on applying proven techniques and reducing inefficiencies. Clayton is lowering the barrier to entry for sustainable homes, making it easier and more affordable to build a more Earth-friendly home.

Clayton’s facilities can build a home in just one week. Some in-stock options can be ready even sooner. Of course, the total home-buying process may take you longer, as you need land and permits to build on. Clayton home prices start at under $100,000, not including additional options, delivery, and installation.

