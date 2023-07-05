Startup creates new EV battery that can charge to near-full capacity in just 6 minutes — regardless of weather conditions

During the six minute period, it can charge between 10% and 80% of its total capacity.

Chinese startup Greater Bay Technology has unveiled its incredible Phoenix EV battery, which it says can operate efficiently even in winter temperatures, Electrek reports.

Normally, electric batteries lose effectiveness when it’s too cold. They charge more slowly and discharge power less efficiently. Electric vehicles (EVs) that rely on batteries are much harder to use in cold weather because of these problems.

However, Greater Bay Technology says it has a solution. Its Phoenix EV battery includes temperature control technology that can warm the battery up to the most efficient operating temperature in just six minutes, Electrek reports — even if it starts at temperatures as cold as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Not only that, but the Phoenix EV battery is also an extremely fast-charging battery. In six minutes, it can charge to between 10% and 80% of its total capacity, depending on the power source. Cutting down charging times makes EVs more convenient and even safer to use, which could make them appeal to a wider audience.

As Electrek points out, Greater Bay Technology has only been around since 2020 — meaning it’s delivered these incredible breakthroughs in just three years.

While many scientists have made major discoveries in battery technology but haven’t been able to bring them to market, Greater Bay Technology has already successfully added its quick-charging batteries to a Chinese car — GAC Aion’s V Plus SUV.

EVs are already becoming more popular in the U.S. and worldwide. Advances like this one could make these affordable and eco-friendly vehicles even more appealing to buyers.

Not only will this save people money on gas, but it’ll also help reduce the amount of heat-trapping gas being released into the atmosphere. Statista estimates that passenger cars release 3.3 billion tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air every year. However, electric vehicles don’t produce this kind of polluting exhaust, so switching to EVs could help cool down the Earth.

Electrek reports that GAC is slated to start using the Phoenix EV battery in its vehicles in China next year. It is unknown when this technology might spread to other countries.

