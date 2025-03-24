Town declares state of emergency to address concerning water issue: 'Will allow us to move at a faster pace'

Officials on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, have declared a state of emergency in order to streamline funding for a treatment system to remove dangerous chemicals from a public water well.

What's happening?

According to the Nantucket Current, the contamination was disclosed publicly in early 2025, and the well has been shut down since 2022 as testing revealed rising concentrations of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

"The state of emergency will allow us to move at a faster pace," Nantucket Water Department director Mark Willett told the Current. He explained that it received approval to waive the requirements for the normal bidding process, which will help get the project done before the summer season.

Why is PFAS contamination concerning?

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals that are known for their persistence in the environment. These "forever chemicals," which are used in products like non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foams, are being discovered in an increasing number of public water supplies. For instance, one recent study suggested that more than 20% of Americans may rely on groundwater with detectable PFAS levels before treatment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS are linked to increased risk of certain cancers, developmental delays in children, interference with the body's natural hormones, and other health risks.

What's being done about PFAS?

Though PFAS are notoriously hard to break down or avoid, scientists are making progress. For instance, one team from the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work on processes to eliminate the substances from water.

Meanwhile, a number of states are taking action to safeguard citizens from PFAS. For instance, California has introduced legislation to limit PFAS in certain products. Plus, a California county is suing more than a dozen corporations that manufacture products with PFAS after the chemicals were found in the local water supply.

You can reduce your exposure to PFAS by investing in a special certified water filtration system. Buying from brands that do not contain PFAS in their products and avoiding nonstick cookware and water- and stain-resistant fabrics can also help.

