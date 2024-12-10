Study finds that tens of millions of Americans may be drinking toxic water: 'This model is providing information to underserved … well owners'

The findings suggest that more than 20% of the country's population may rely on contaminated groundwater.

New research reveals a troubling reality: Tens of millions of Americans may be unknowingly drinking water contaminated with harmful chemicals. Known as "forever chemicals," these substances don't break down naturally and can pose significant health risks.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Science, found the drinking water was contaminated with harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are known for their extremely slow breakdown rate. These synthetic compounds are used in products such as nonstick cookware and water-resistant fabrics and are linked to serious health risks such as cancer and immune damage.

The researchers developed a model using data from U.S. groundwater observations between 2019 and 2022 to estimate PFAS contamination in drinking water sources. The findings suggest that between 71 million and 95 million people –– more than 20% of the country's population –– may rely on groundwater with detectable PFAS levels before treatment.

Why is PFAS contamination important?

Because PFAS don't break down, they accumulate in water, soil, and even the human body. This persistence leads to widespread exposure and has been linked to long-term health risks, including complications during pregnancy.

The study's findings underscore a significant public health challenge: Many Americans may unknowingly consume water with PFAS levels well above safe thresholds. Without intervention, the cumulative effects could worsen chronic health conditions and increase medical costs.

Beyond health risks, PFAS contamination highlights a broader environmental issue. These chemicals contaminate not only water but also ecosystems, disrupting wildlife and affecting food supplies.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

There are growing efforts to address PFAS pollution at both the federal and state levels. The Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed stricter regulations for PFAS in drinking water. Some states have enacted bans on PFAS in consumer goods to keep the chemicals from entering the environment. Researchers are also searching for ways to break down PFAS for good.

For individuals, investing in a water filtration system that is certified to remove PFAS can reduce exposure. To further lower your exposure, avoid using nonstick cookware and water- and stain-resistant fabrics. You can also choose brands that do not contain PFAS.

Addressing PFAS contamination requires action at all levels, but increasing awareness is a good start.

"This model is providing information to underserved domestic and private well owners that might not otherwise have a whole lot of information about water quality in their region," Andrea Tokranov, the lead study author, said in an interview with the Sierra Club.

