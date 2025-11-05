Scientists discover concerning threat to children's brain health: 'They are ubiquitous in our blood'

Scientists from Finland have discovered that "forever chemicals" in mothers' blood during pregnancy are associated with their children's brain structure and function.

What's happening?

Researchers found connections between levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in mothers' blood during pregnancy and their children's neurodevelopmental outcomes. A recent study from the University of Turku, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, found that maternal PFAS levels can predict their children's brain structure and functions.

PFAS are human-made substances used in products resistant to water, oil, temperature, and electrical conductivity, including cooking utensils and clothes. They are nonbiodegradable, lasting over 1,000 years in soil.

In the study, mothers donated a blood sample during pregnancy, and their PFAS levels were measured at Örebro University in Sweden. Their children, at 5 years old, underwent multimodal magnetic resonance brain imaging at Turku University Hospital, with the final analysis including 51 mother-child pairs.

Researchers found that maternal PFAS exposure was associated with various aspects of their children's brain structure, specifically the corpus callosum, occipital lobe, and hypothalamus. The associations did not differ between boys and girls. Some PFAS were linked to both brain structure and functional connectivity based on MRI scans.

Why is this research concerning?

Over the last decade, scientists have found that elevated blood PFAS levels can lead to adverse health outcomes, including effects on hormone biosynthesis, metabolism, and immune system function. As research has grown, these chemicals have attracted interest from the public and academic groups.

"Humans consume PFAS from drinking water, food, or in some cases exposure through occupation. They are ubiquitous in our blood, and our bodies do not break them down," said Aaron Baron, lead author of the study and senior researcher from the University of Turku.

According to the researchers, it is unclear whether PFAS are directly "affecting brain development," although "it's known that they pass the placenta and the blood-brain barrier to accumulate in the brain and can disturb developing brain cells," explained University of Turku professor Hasse Karlsson, per News Medical Life Sciences.

"It's also unclear whether these associations are harmful, beneficial, or neutral, and future studies will be needed to determine the functional implications of our findings."

What's being done about it?

Awareness of PFAS contamination has grown, prompting governments and manufacturers to take action. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strict new limits on PFAS levels in drinking water, and several states have begun banning PFAS in consumer goods such as cosmetics, food wrappers, and firefighting foam.

Researchers are also exploring cleanup technologies such as specialized filters and bacteria capable of breaking PFAS bonds to remove these chemicals from water and soil. Individuals can help by avoiding nonstick cookware and stain-resistant fabrics when possible and by supporting companies transitioning to PFAS-free materials.

