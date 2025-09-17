Experts discover concerning hazard caused by common firefighting method — here's what you need to know

The good news is that alternatives are offering some hope.

Firefighting foams, long praised for their effectiveness in extinguishing fuel-based blazes, are now under fire themselves.

These foams often contain PFAS — also known as "forever chemicals" — which don't break down in the environment and are linked to serious health and ecological risks.

What's happening?

As reported by Innovation News Network, firefighting foams containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been the industry standard to tackle liquid fires for decades.

These compounds are now under intense scrutiny worldwide. Regulators and health experts warn that PFAS in firefighting foams represent a growing hazard, particularly around airports, military bases, and fire training facilities, where they are most commonly used.

Governments everywhere are now phasing out PFAS-based foams. The European Union will fully ban firefighting foams containing perfluorooctanoic acid by December 2025, while the U.K. and Australia have also enacted restrictions.

In the U.S., the Department of Defense has pledged to stop using PFAS foams at its installations.

Why are 'forever chemicals' concerning?

Concerns stem from the dangerous persistence of PFAS chemicals.

Once released, they contaminate soil, groundwater, and nearby waterways, accumulating over decades. Studies show these compounds are linked to serious, adverse health outcomes, including cancer, liver damage, immune dysfunction, and developmental issues in children.

For communities near fire training sites or airports, the risks are personal. PFAS contamination has been detected in drinking water supplies across the U.S. and Europe, raising concerns about potential long-term health effects.

Environmental groups also warn that as global temperatures rise and wildfires become more frequent, continued reliance on PFAS foams exacerbates the contamination problem.

What's being done about forever chemicals?

The good news is that alternatives are offering some hope.

Manufacturers and researchers are ramping up efforts to produce PFAS-free foams that will perform just as well in emergencies.

For example, scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory are testing additives to enhance the effectiveness of fluorine-free foams for military and industrial applications.

Regulations are also tightening. The EU estimates its ban could prevent 13,200 tons of PFAS emissions over the next three decades. In the meantime, experts have urged fire departments and industries to adopt safer foams, update training, and dispose of PFAS stockpiles responsibly.

Individuals can also help by raising awareness about PFAS hazards and supporting policies that promote the use of safer chemicals.

