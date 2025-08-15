Scientists sound alarm after making troubling discovery in babies' immune cells: 'Could carry on through their lifetime'

Scientists have made an alarming new discovery about the impact of PFAS, or forever chemicals, on infants' health development.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center have found that PFAS can pass through the placenta and into breast milk, changing how babies' immune cells develop, as reported by Earth.com.

They studied babies' immune cells at birth, six months, and one year and found that those exposed to more PFAS had fewer T follicular helper cells. Additionally, they found they had increased Th1, Th2, and Treg cells, which can lead to allergies, autoimmune issues, and weakened immune systems.

"An imbalance at a time when the immune system is learning how and when to respond can lead to a higher risk of recurrent infections with more severe symptoms that could carry on through their lifetime," study first author Dr. Darline Castro Meléndez said, per Earth.com.

Why are PFAS important?

PFAS are found in a huge number of everyday items, making them hard to avoid. The researchers' study mentioned things like nonstick cookware, fast food packaging, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant upholstery, and even everyday cosmetics as some of the most common carriers of the chemicals.

And multiple studies have shown that PFAS have impacts on all sorts of human health concerns, like fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, interference with hormones and general immunity, and childhood development delays, as explained by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Other studies have shown children with high PFAS levels often respond poorly to vaccines for things like tetanus and measles.

In short, they're very concerning, especially because of what's implied by their nickname, "forever chemicals." According to the World Economic Forum, PFAS "usually take hundreds or thousands of years to break down" and can accumulate in the body.

What's being done about PFAS?

It sounds alarming, but as Earth.com pointed out, there are small changes that can be made to limit your exposure.

Switching from nonstick cookware to stainless steel or cast iron, using water filters, and avoiding plastic food containers are just a few simple steps that could drastically reduce your PFAS intake.

"Small steps can help lower the cumulative burden of exposure," said Dr. Kristin Scheible, associate professor at the University of Rochester Medical Center, per Earth.com.

Governments and businesses are starting to do their best to lower PFAS impact too. Amazon, McDonald's, and Lowe's are some of the companies starting to reduce PFAS, and lawmakers in the United Kingdom are pushing for a ban on PFAS in school uniforms.

