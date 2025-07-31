Scientists make disturbing discovery in mice brains that could have implications for humans: 'Might be more vulnerable'

Exposure to "forever chemicals" can impact male brains while they're developing.

What's happening?

New research by the University of Rochester's Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience has revealed the worrying impact of forever chemicals, or PFAS, on the development of males' brains.

When studying the forever chemical perfluorohexanoic acid, or PFHxA, on mice, scientists discovered a correlation between early exposure to the chemical and an increase in anxiety-related behaviors and memory deficits in male mice. Female mice were not affected by the exposure.

Researcher Ania Majewska remarked: "This finding suggests that the male brain might be more vulnerable to environmental insults during neurodevelopment."

Why are PFAS such an important issue?

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are human-made chemicals that do not easily break down.

First used in the 1940s, PFAS have now found their way into drinking water, food, food packaging, and many other everyday items. These chemicals have been linked to many health issues, such as decreased fertility, developmental effects or delays in children, increased risk of some cancers, and a weakened immune system, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Originally, PFHxA was thought to have less impact on health compared to other PFAS, but this study may prove that there are many negative effects of PFHxA exposure, especially in young men and boys.

How can I avoid PFAS?

PFAS pervade so much of the planet that avoiding them entirely is unrealistic. However, there are a few things you can do to reduce your exposure to them.

Avoiding nonstick pans is an easy way to reduce PFAS exposure, as these chemicals are almost always used to prevent food from sticking to cookware. You could also make sure to purchase glass or metal containers for food leftovers rather than storing things in plastic. In fact, switching all kitchen utensils to wood, metal, or glass, rather than plastic, is bound to reduce the amount of PFAS you consume.

You could also install a water filter to lower the levels of PFAS that you consume.

Some governments, such as the United Kingdom and the European Union, have committed to reducing PFAS by introducing regulations on these harmful chemicals. In the U.S., according to Safer States, "36 states have introduced 219 policies to protect people from toxic chemicals, and 169 state policies have been adopted in 30 states."

