New study makes concerning discovery after testing samples from nearly 200 homes: 'It's a global problem'

Many people trust private wells to deliver clean, natural water — but a new study reveals that's not always the case.

What's happening?

A three-year study from Pennsylvania State University found that nearly one in five private wells tested in Pennsylvania contained PFAS — manmade "forever chemicals" linked to serious health problems. According to WESA, the researchers tested 167 private wells across the state and discovered that 18% showed PFAS contamination, with some exceeding federal safety limits.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of long-lasting chemicals often used in products like nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foam. They're known to build up in the human body and the environment, and they're now showing up in unexpected places — including people's homes.

"It's a global problem that I think researchers as a whole should come together to figure out how to support communities who may be impacted vastly," said Faith Kibuye, a water resources extension specialist at Penn State, per WESA.

Why is this finding concerning?

Research has linked PFAS exposure to increased risk of cancer, weakened immune systems, hormone disruption, and developmental issues in children. With over 1 million households relying on private wells in Pennsylvania alone — many of which are located in rural or underserved areas — this issue has significant public health implications, WESA reported.

Since state and federal water regulations don't cover private wells, homeowners must handle testing and treatment themselves. That makes PFAS contamination an invisible threat — one that families may not realize they're exposed to until it's too late.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated case. One study revealed that nearly half of the U.S. tap water contains PFAS, and experts in the U.K. have called for tighter regulations on the presence of "forever chemicals" in their drinking water. These stories show just how widespread the problem is becoming.

What's being done about PFAS in well water?

The researchers hope their work will help spread awareness and prompt more homeowners to test their water. "It's also a good thing that we're getting a lot of awareness out there about PFAS in general and what people can do," Kibuye said, per WESA.

In Pennsylvania, homeowners can turn to state-certified labs to test their well water for PFAS. If contamination shows up, filtration systems — like activated carbon or reverse osmosis — can help remove the chemicals.

On a larger scale, several states have begun tightening regulations on PFAS use. Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized nationwide limits for six types of PFAS in public water systems, and it confirmed this spring it intends to uphold those regulations under the new administration.

Although current regulations exclude private wells, increasing awareness of the issue could help close that gap and give more families peace of mind about the water they rely on every day.

