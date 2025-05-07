Researchers uncover hidden factor in rise of rare childhood diagnoses: 'Not just a problem for the agricultural communities'

New research shows that exposure to multiple pesticides can increase the risk of certain childhood cancers, especially for children who live near farms.

What happened?

As the Guardian reported, in a first-of-its-kind study, researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found that every 10% increase in pesticide mixture was linked to a 36% increase in brain cancer rates among Nebraska patients 20 years and younger. Exposure to a combination of pesticides was associated with a 23% increase in leukemia and a 30% rise in overall pediatric cancer rates.

According to Jabeen Taiba, a lead author on the research, these types of cancers are among the most prevalent in the state, which has some of the highest pediatric cancer rates in the United States.

Because Nebraska is a leader in several major agricultural products, including beef, corn, soybeans, and wheat, many believe that the extensive use of pesticide mixtures on crops contributes significantly to childhood cancers.

Researchers studied 32 pesticides and found that the most hazardous mixtures included paraquat, glyphosate, and dicamba — herbicides linked to increased cancer risks, developmental problems, and organ damage.

Because of the health and ecological dangers, many countries have banned these pesticides, but they are still widely used in the U.S. However, in 2024, a federal court banned certain dicamba products for over-the-top applications on crops such as cotton and soybeans for the 2025 growing season, per Environmental Health News.

Still, children are exposed to many other pesticides sprayed on the 44 million acres of farmland in Nebraska. Even if they don't live near a farm, children can come in contact with pesticides in the environment and even in food.

"We are exposed to multiple pesticides through water and food, so this is not just a problem for the agricultural communities," Taiba said.

Why is this concerning?

Taiba said the greatest risk of pesticide exposure is for agricultural workers and those living near farms. However, since pesticides can contaminate water sources and food far from croplands, the chemicals could endanger larger portions of society.

A new study found that pesticides and forever chemicals could have multigenerational impacts ranging from gene damage to endocrine disruption. Other research has shown that pesticides can linger on fruits and vegetables even after they are washed, which could be a significant source of exposure.

Pesticides also put bees under immense stress, damaging their immune systems and impairing their memory. In many cases, they are killed when they come into contact with the chemicals on flowers or get sprayed.

What's being done to reduce pesticide exposure?

Taiba told the Guardian that stricter regulations on pesticides should be enforced to limit children's exposure, but buying organic foods can help in the meantime. Buying home water filtration systems or testing well water for pesticides is also important to ensure clean drinking water. Taiba also said that farm workers should leave their shoes and work clothes outdoors to prevent tracking pesticides into their homes.

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed restrictions on the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos except for use on certain fruits and other crops, which could protect children from adverse health effects.

Consumers can ensure cleaner, healthier food for their families by growing their own or washing store-bought fruits and veggies in a baking soda and water rinse, as one professional TikTok chef demonstrated.

