Researchers make crucial discovery that could solve major problem with solar panels: 'Previously considered impossible'

It holds promise for commercialization in the near future.

Researchers at the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in Pohang, South Korea, have taken an innovative approach to commercializing perovskite solar cells.

Perovskite cells are sometimes referred to as "next-generation" solar cells for their exceptional performance and their lightweight and ultrathin quality. They are currently uncommon due to the risks of their production.

According to a report from the university in Tech Xplore, the involvement of toxic materials like lead and dimethylformamide have interfered with the commercial potential of perovskite cells.

The collaborative study, published in the Green Chemistry journal, outlines the team's use of reverse engineering techniques based in artificial intelligence. The techniques aim to map out the optimal conditions — financial, environmental, and the like — for the development of perovskite solar cells.

"AI has found conditions that were previously considered impossible by optimizing the process itself," explained one POSTECH professor.

The result is a new manufacturing method that relies on bio-based solvents like gamma-valerolactone (GVL) and ethyl acetate (EA). These solvents are much safer to use than dimethylformamide.

With this latest development, these scientists hope to facilitate the commercialization of the perovskite cells that currently linger on the sidelines.

Solar energy innovations of any sort can help inform our collective transition from dirty fuels to cleaner alternatives. They also have the power to mitigate the effects of heat-trapping carbon pollution on our weather, our resources, and even our health.

But perovskite cells achieve a unique level of efficiency compared to traditional silicon photovoltaics, making them all the more impressive.

As it stands, POSTECH's researchers found that their new GVL-EA technique more than halves perovskite manufacturing costs and reduces the environmental burden by over 80% — holding promise for commercialization in the near future.

