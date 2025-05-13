Scientists achieve record-breaking feat that could unlock next-gen energy source: 'This is a giant leap'

"I think we have a formula now that will only keep improving."

University of Queensland researchers may have found a new way to make safer, more affordable solar cells, according to a post from the university on TechXplore. The breakthrough could speed up the transition to and boost the efficiency of solar energy.

Right now, silicon is the most common material used in solar cells. But their upfront costs can be higher than other solar cell materials, like perovskite. According to University of Cambridge professor Sam Stranks, "For perovskites, because they can be printed so easily, using far less material, you lower that initial cost." However, most perovskite solar cells use toxic lead, which could seep into the ground and contaminate soil and food supplies.

That's where this breakthrough comes in. The Queensland researchers used lead-free perovskite solar cells with tin in place of lead, known as tin halide perovskite cells. In the study, published in Nature Nanotechnology, the team focused on improving the microstructure of THP solar cells to increase efficiency. Ultimately, their redesigned cell reached a certified record efficiency of 16.65% — almost 1 percentage point higher than previous records, per TechXplore.

"It might not seem like much, but this is a giant leap in a field that is renowned for delicate and incremental progress," professor Lianzhou Wang, the study's lead researcher, said of the efficiency discovery, per TechXplore.

Wang has been conducting research on perovskite solar cells for years. He has continued exploring this material, its properties, and ways to enhance its efficiency for better solar tech. This latest study caps off his efforts with a record while potentially pushing solar energy toward becoming more accessible.

These more efficient THP solar cells could cut the costs of making and installing solar panels and eliminate the toxic materials that make some solar tech less sustainable. THP cells can also be produced faster and with less energy than traditional solar panels.

This research also plays into a larger climate goal of diversifying clean energy sources. As demand rises for renewable energy, relying heavily on any one type isn't ideal. THP solar technology offers a scalable option that may reduce pressure on silicon supply chains and cut down on associated pollution.

"I think we have a formula now that will only keep improving," Wang said. He hopes to see this technology implemented in other ways, too, like in "lasers, photodetectors, and transistors."

Other research teams have also been focusing on making solar energy better. For example, researchers in South Korea improved perovskite cells by adding a hydrogen-bonding element to increase efficiency and maintain performance under extreme heat. Another team found that adding acidic magnesium-doped tin oxide quantum dots to perovskite cells made them more stable in various conditions.

Together, these advancements are getting scientists closer to safer and better solar technology by pushing the limits of what solar cells can do. That could mean a brighter and more affordable energy future for all.

