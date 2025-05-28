Researchers develop incredible new method to improve solar panel efficiency: 'The results were very encouraging'

"Potentially contributing to the advancement of perovskite-based solar cells and their future real-world deployment."

A team of experts across a series of universities is taking a new approach to perovskite solar cells in order to maximize their photovoltaic efficiency.

Perovskite, a family of materials that have high-performance applications in lightweight, ultrathin solar cells, has so far proved a promising alternative to conventional silicon solar cells, but it still has some ways to go regarding efficiency and stability.

Perovskite films can be found in one of two states, or phases, according to Tech Xplore: a more efficient and photoactive phase known as the alpha-phase, and an intermediate, less photoactive phase called the delta-phase.

The research, published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, outlines a new approach to stabilize the delta-phase to facilitate the transition to the alpha-phase and aid in higher efficiency solar conversion. By using organic salts containing Lewis acids, the researchers were able to form "Lewis bases" to manipulate the perovskite's crystallization phases at the desired times, producing greater and more controlled solar efficiency.

"The results were very encouraging, as the cells attained good power conversion efficiencies that were maintained after their continuous operation for long periods of time," per Tech Xplore.

While the researchers experimented on perovskite cells based on formamidinium lead iodide, they hope to extend their discoveries to other perovskite materials as well, "potentially contributing to the advancement of perovskite-based solar cells and their future real-world deployment," per Tech Xplore.

Making solar cells more efficient will likely incentivize more homeowners to go solar, slashing their energy bills while cutting down on their household carbon pollution. If solar adoption becomes mainstream enough, we can collectively lower our fuel-based energy consumption, thereby reducing our planet-warming pollution and mitigating environmental damage, from weather irregularities to crop insecurity.

Modern research developments are making solar panels more energy-efficient than ever before. Installing solar panels in your home can bring your energy costs down to near zero and help you take advantage of cutting-edge clean energy research to sustainably fortify your home. If you're having trouble getting started, platforms like EnergySage can keep you informed on the best and most cost-effective solar installers near you.

