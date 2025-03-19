  • Tech Tech

Game-changing solar technology is here — and it could make energy more affordable

These advancements are mainly thanks to new technology in the industry.

by Sophia Rocha
Photo Credit: Over Easy Solar

Solar power made up 11% of U.S. renewable electricity generation in 2023, and the industry is set to grow 75% by the end of 2025. This projected expansion and positive future is largely driven by advancements in technology within the sector.

1. Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

"This method can also be applied to industry-relevant quantities."
Photo Credit: Fraunhofer ISE

Solar cells, the crucial components of solar panels that actually convert sunlight into electricity, are getting major upgrades. Scientists are using a material called perovskite to improve solar cell energy efficiency.

The new perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell takes into account both production and recycling processes, making for a highly efficient and sustainable end product.

Read more

2. Chalcogenide perovskite solar cell

"If something is so stable that it won't easily break down, it also means it is very difficult to make in the first place."
Photo Credit: Australian Center for Advanced Photovoltaics

One big drawback of typical perovskite-based solar cells is that they break down under the extreme heat of the sun, rendering them useless as reliable solar energy generators. 

Researchers believe they may have come up with a solution to that problem: a slightly different material, chalcogenide perovskite, which is much more durable and less toxic than halide perovskite. 

Read more

3. Protecting perovskite

There may be the opportunity to use this in conjunction with other existing and emerging technologies.
Photo Credit: iStock

In another effort to address highly efficient yet quick-to-corrode perovskite solar cells, some scientists are working on protecting perovskite with…more perovskite. 

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

Rather than adding a film or changing the chemical composition of the material, they hope a two-dimensional layer of perovskite atop the 3D energy-generating layer provides protection and stability.

Read more

4. Vertical alignment

"Our data shows that the yearly energy yield ... can be the same or up to 30% higher."
Photo Credit: Over Easy Solar

Other than the solar cells themselves, another hurdle in the way of "perfect" solar energy production is the arrangement of solar panels

One startup is using an innovative vertical alignment of solar panels in the harsh conditions of Norway to mitigate the obvious problem that arises when panels are covered in thick layers of snow. 

Read more

5. Solar-hydrogen power

"Our next steps include continuously improving the technology."
Photo Credit: SunHydrogen

Tech startup SunHydrogen is working on combining solar and hydrogen power in a way never done before. 

Though other devices use solar power to create the electricity that separates hydrogen from water, SunHydrogen skips the conversion step and starts the electrolysis process directly from the panels. This has the potential to make hydrogen power a cleaner energy source and broaden the uses for solar energy.

Read more

