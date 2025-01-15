Scientists develop innovative solution to issue with solar panels — here's how it could make the tech much cheaper

There may be the opportunity to use this in conjunction with other existing and emerging technologies.

Researchers at Wuhan University of Technology have introduced a new technique for making next-generation solar panels more reliable, according to Tech Xplore.

Perovskite cells are a big step in reducing costs of solar panels, but there's a catch: They corrode more quickly than traditional silicon solar cells. Researchers have been busy trying to improve their stability at high temperatures and protect them against moisture in order to increase their lifespan.

Instead of coming up with protective films or changing the chemical composition of perovskite, this new breakthrough involves protecting perovskite with … more perovskite. That is, using perovskite arranged in a two-dimensional layout rather than its usual three-dimensional structure.

This 2D layer isn't harvesting light for electricity generation like the 3D layer. Rather, the 2D arrangement is simply more rugged than the 3D perovskite, which provides protection and stability to the working parts of the cell. The research team was quick to point out in their paper that the product is easily able to scale up using existing mass-manufacturing techniques.

There may be the opportunity to use this in conjunction with other existing and emerging technologies. For example, perovskite has been bundled with traditional silicon solar cells to get the best of both worlds. Continued research could find the right combination of techniques that stabilizes perovskite solar cells so we can start enjoying their higher efficiency.

2D perovskite protection being compatible with mass production is huge, since it's usually a years-long road moving scientific advancements from labs into our homes.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Solar tech will keep improving, but that doesn't mean you should wait to upgrade your home. As it stands, solar power not only reduces household energy emissions, but it also saves you money on your utility bills. Try out this solar savings calculator to see how much cash you could be hanging onto every month.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



