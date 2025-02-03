  • Tech Tech

Tech developer announces breakthrough solar energy production method — here's what it could mean for our future energy supply

"Our next steps include continuously improving the technology."

by Simon Sage
Tech startup SunHydrogen demonstrated a working prototype of its product that promises a significant advancement in renewable energy.

SunHydrogen claims its unit can effectively turn water and sunlight into readily usable energy. The demonstration unit used nine modular solar panels in a square-meter array to produce hydrogen at a 10% ratio. While other devices tend to use solar power to create an electrical current to separate hydrogen from water, SunHydrogen has been able to start the electrolysis process directly from the panels without needing an electrical conversion.

The company demonstrated the device working in freezing temperatures with overcast conditions in order to show its versatility. SunHydrogen is also angling to promote on-site production, so hydrogen needn't add to its environmental footprint due to transportation.

Hydrogen power has been a little contentious as a renewable power source.

It hinges on separating hydrogen from water, but doing so takes energy. If that energy comes from a dirty energy source, the resulting hydrogen isn't "green."

Hydrogen power is finding the most promise in aviation, where heavy batteries with limited power output make electric planes less practical. The possibility of producing green hydrogen at scale means more hope for lowered aviation pollution by switching off dirty energy.

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

As it stands, green hydrogen is still too expensive to produce.

With advancements in efficiency like this, green hydrogen may yet become economically viable. SunHydrogen isn't the only one banking on that progression. One startup has already landed a green hydrogen agreement with a major steel producer. So what's next for SunHydrogen?

"With this 1 m² demonstration under our belt, we can begin the site selection process for larger pilot demonstrations," said SunHydrogen Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen. "Our next steps include continuously improving the technology, incorporating even more cost-effective materials without sacrificing efficiency, and scaling it to 25 m² and larger."

