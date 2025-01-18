EV owners explain what made them decide to switch to an electric car: 'It's so cheap, it's stupid'

"The carbon guilt was getting to us."

A Redditor weighing the purchase of an electric vehicle asked those who have already made the jump to sound off on the experience.

"What made you pull the trigger to switch to electric?" they asked the r/electricvehicles subreddit.

The original poster wondered what the deciding factor was for others who chose electric over a traditional gas-powered internal combustion engine. Thankfully, people online were eager to share.

Several users cited the cost-savings. "I pay about $40/month to fuel my EV," one explained. "It's so cheap, it's stupid."

It's true. Even an idling car can be a significant drain on your wallet.

Other big motivators for those who have taken the EV plunge were quality and reliability.

One person commented that they "test drove a bunch of EVs and the conclusion was shocking: every one of the EVs was better than their ICE equivalents."

"The EV cars are just so much better and simpler to use," said another, who echoed the "more 'bang for the buck'" factor.

EVs are often outfitted with the latest tech and driver assist features, and their interiors can feature sustainable materials with a more luxurious feel.

EVs can also be more reliable under certain conditions. A study found that gas-powered cars are around twice as likely as EVs to fail in cold weather.

Many users brought up their environmental concerns about dirty energy as reasons why they made the switch.

"Because we have to get off fossil fuels ASAP," said one Redditor.

"The carbon guilt was getting to us," said another.

A major advantage of EVs is their positive impact on air quality. EVs result in less air pollution over their lifetime when compared to gas-powered cars.

Those benefits extend to people outside the vehicle. Tailpipe pollution from gas-powered engines releases carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into the air, which can lead to respiratory issues.

This reduction in air pollution can be especially beneficial for children. For example, the rise in EV use is projected to lead to a drop in asthma attacks.

The original poster asked community members if "right now is a good time to switch?"

"The charging infrastructure is in place," reassured one Redditor, who also mentioned the growing number of incentives like government tax credits.

