Europe sounds alarm as global ocean heat hits June record, pushing into 'uncharted territory'

There have been more than 1,300 associated excess deaths recorded since June 21.

A record-setting jump in late-June ocean surface temperatures has prompted renewed warnings from European climate agencies, with scientists cautioning that the buildup of heat could raise the risk of even more severe conditions in the near future.

The concern extends beyond warmer water alone. Researchers say the record reflects a planet that is continuing to store more heat, with consequences that can affect communities far beyond the coasts.

What happened?

According to NBC News, two services within the European Union's Copernicus program independently confirmed that sea-surface temperatures outside the polar regions reached a record on June 21.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service reported a temperature of 69.54 degrees Fahrenheit (20.86 degrees Celsius), slightly above the same point in 2023 and 2024. The Copernicus Marine Service put the figure at 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius), also above recent records.

In a statement, Copernicus Climate Change Service director Carlo Buontempo said the latest readings could signal the "beginning of a new phase," NBC News reported. Buontempo added: "With ocean temperatures at these levels and El Niño on the horizon, we are likely to see more temperature records fall in the coming months." He also said the world may be entering "uncharted territory."

Researchers say the new record aligns with long-standing climate findings: Pollution from human activity is warming the planet, and the oceans are absorbing most of that additional heat.

Why does it matter?

Richard Allan, a climate science professor at the University of Reading in the U.K., described the record as fitting a pattern scientists have understood for years, saying it is "consistent with what we've known for a long time — that the planet is warming because we're emitting vast quantities of greenhouse gases, primarily from fossil fuel burning, into the atmosphere and that's stifling the ability of the planet to lose its heat to space," according to NBC News.

Higher ocean temperatures can intensify heat waves, raise humidity, increase stress on marine ecosystems, and amplify extreme weather. Since oceans absorb around 90% of the excess heat trapped by toxic gases, sea-surface temperatures are one of the clearest indicators of a deepening climate crisis.

The ocean record is emerging alongside major heat impacts already unfolding in the United States and Europe. NBC News reported that extreme heat alerts covered more than 46 million people in the U.S., and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that heat in Europe had been linked to more than 1,300 excess deaths recorded since June 21.

What are people saying?

Mercator Ocean International scientific director Pierre-Yves Le Traon said: "It's really worrying to see this trend," according to NBC News. He also said it is important to continue monitoring ocean temperatures while working to "adapt" and "reduce our green gas emissions."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, issued an even broader warning, writing that "Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the 'once-in-a-generation' heat wave is now occurring nearly annual."

Tedros also said Europe is the "fastest-warming continent on the Earth, heating at twice the global average," with European homes, workplaces, and schools "not built for these temperatures."

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