Europe's deadly June heat would have been 'virtually impossible' decades ago, scientists say

Hot nights are especially dangerous because the body has less time to recover from daytime exposure.

June's punishing heat in Europe is doing more than setting records. Scientists now say temperatures this intense across the continent would have been "virtually impossible" a few decades ago without human-caused climate change.

The finding adds urgency as countries across Europe report deaths, school closures, power outages, and transportation disruptions.

What happened?

According to a World Weather Attribution analysis cited by CNN, this week's heat wave was Europe's "most severe ever recorded." Researchers said both daytime and overnight temperatures across much of Europe would not have occurred in 1976, when the planet was cooler.

To reach that conclusion, the study looked at the event's three hottest days and nights and compared them with major heat wave years, including 1976 and 2003. Scientists found that a comparable June heat wave in 1976 would have been about 6.3 degrees Fahrenheit cooler, showing how nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit of planet warming over the past 50 years has sharply increased the chances of extreme heat.

New temperature extremes have piled up across the continent: France set a new hottest day on record, the United Kingdom broke its June temperature record on consecutive days, Spain recorded its two hottest June days ever, and Switzerland posted its highest June temperature on record. Provisional data also showed Germany reaching an all-time high.

Why does it matter?

This kind of heat is not just uncomfortable — it is deadly.

The researchers found that Europe's nighttime heat is now about 100 times more likely than it was in 2003, the year of a catastrophic heat wave that killed more than 70,000 people. Hot nights are especially dangerous because the body has less time to recover from daytime exposure.

The human toll is already rising. Spain reported more than 200 heat-related deaths over four days, while in France, dozens of people reportedly drowned as they tried to cool off.

Scientists also analyzed humidity and found that 45% of 854 cities in 30 affected European countries had broken or were close to breaking all-time records for wet bulb globe temperature, a measure of heat stress on the body.

Beyond the immediate health risks, worsening extreme weather disasters strain hospitals and make communities less safe. They can also destabilize local economies as rail lines shut down, schools close, tourist sites suspend operations, and power systems face greater demand, driving up costs for families and communities alike.

What's being done?

Scientists say the clearest solution is also the most difficult: rapidly phasing out oil, gas, and coal to limit additional warming.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, and researchers warned that heat waves like this one are expected to become more intense, more common, and longer-lasting if planet-warming pollution keeps rising.

In the short term, communities are relying on emergency measures such as school closures and transportation adjustments. Those steps can save lives, but they do not address the underlying cause of worsening heat.

"This summer shows that at 1.4 degrees Celsius of global warming, extreme heat is already reaching the limits of our societies' ability to cope," the scientists wrote.

As Friederike Otto, a professor of climate science at Imperial College London, put it: "It's really now a question of what kind of future we want for ourselves, and whether we're willing to do what it takes to secure it."

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