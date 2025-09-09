Engineer launches quest to address dangerous threat at nuclear power plants: 'Revolutionize the design'

Both spatially and financially, nuclear reactors are costly projects — especially when deterred by natural earthly causes. In particular, nuclear infrastructure can easily be disrupted by seismic activity.

To address the issue, University of Wyoming researcher Ankit Saxena recently received a two-year grant of nearly $200,000 from the National Science Foundation in order to pursue the study of particle dampers.

According to the university release, the project's aim is to "revolutionize the design of particle dampers using topology optimization, an advanced engineering design technique" in the hopes of affording nuclear infrastructure better protection from seismic waves.

Conventional particle dampers involve a cavity in which entrapped particles can sense and respond to external vibrations, dissipating any interference as it arrives. Unfortunately, the development of these dampers has proved complex and expensive in the past, so Saxena intends to simplify and optimize their design with an emphasis on dispelling seismic frequencies.

Meanwhile, Saxena and his team aim to establish research partnerships with universities across the United States, boosting the project's visibility and scope in the long term, per the Wyoming release.

Discovering and stabilizing a diversity of cleaner energy resources can facilitate our transition toward a more sustainable future. With global electricity demand on the rise, traditional fuel-based power plants are working overtime to keep up, releasing carbon pollution at higher rates into our atmosphere and driving up our planet's temperatures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Although solar and wind power tend to be the most commercially viable options when it comes to renewable energy, nuclear power isn't far behind. While still an imperfect solution — considering the massive expenses required in developing nuclear reactors and the radioactive waste by-product of nuclear fission — nuclear plants are capable of yielding massive amounts of energy with far less pollution than that generated through the combustion of fossil fuels. The latest research grant may help bolster the reliability of nuclear energy in the face of seismic activity over the years to come.

"While this NSF project specifically focuses on seismic protection of nuclear power plants, the topology optimization-based particle damper design methodology … has broad applicability across a wide range of real-world systems," Saxena told the university.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.