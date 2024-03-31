Finland is on the verge of an incredible human-made alteration deep beneath the Earth: 'They'll hold a total of 5,500 tonnes of waste'

"Onkalo will take all the high-level nuclear waste produced by Finland's five nuclear power plants in their entire life cycles."

In a bold step toward sustainable nuclear waste management, Finland is poised to become the first nation to bury spent nuclear fuel rods deep underground for long-term storage, the BBC reported.

Nuclear energy is a type of low-carbon energy source that's harnessed from the power held within atoms. However, managing nuclear waste is important because it remains radioactive and can pose safety and environmental risks. This waste can stay hazardous for thousands of years, so it's crucial to handle it with care to protect people and the environment.

Finland's Onkalo project represents a monumental leap toward curbing waste and safeguarding the environment. Onkalo — meaning "cave" or "hollow" in Finnish — has been built over the past two decades to be an expansive underground repository and serve as the world's first permanent storage site for nuclear waste.

"They'll hold a total of 5,500 tonnes [more than 6,000 U.S. tons] of waste," Antti Joutsen, principal geologist of the project, told the BBC. "So Onkalo will take all the high-level nuclear waste produced by Finland's five nuclear power plants in their entire life cycles."

The significance of Onkalo extends far beyond Finland's borders, with the International Atomic Energy Agency hailing it as a game-changer in nuclear waste management, the BBC reported. Notably, Finland's progress with Onkalo has placed it a decade ahead of other nations grappling with similar challenges, said one expert quoted by the outlet.

At the heart of Onkalo lies the KBS-3 concept, developed in collaboration with the Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company. This innovative approach employs a multi-barrier system, encapsulating nuclear waste within copper canisters, encased in clay, and buried deep within stable bedrock.

By safely isolating high-level nuclear waste from the environment, the project mitigates the risk of contamination and radiation exposure. Moreover, Onkalo exemplifies how technology can enhance daily living by addressing pressing environmental challenges. Other technological advancements have also led to nuclear waste management solutions.

For example, the development of molecular crystals, nicknamed "the Octopus," and the discovery of waste-eating bacteria, are game-changers. They offer potential solutions for capturing byproducts from nuclear reactors and even breaking down the waste, making nuclear energy a more viable and safer clean energy option.

As Finland progresses toward the operational phase of Onkalo, it sets a precedent for responsible nuclear waste management on a global scale.

While nuclear energy remains a contentious topic, Onkalo demonstrates how technological advancements can address environmental challenges while improving human well-being.

