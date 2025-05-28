Scientists develop new method to extract valuable metal that could revolutionize EV production — here's how

"If we continue … in the conventional way … we are just shifting the problem rather than solving it."

Scientists in Germany may have just cracked the code to making electric vehicle batteries dramatically greener — and cheaper.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Sustainable Materials have developed a one-step, carbon-free method for extracting nickel, a key ingredient in EV batteries and renewable energy systems.

As reported by Interesting Engineering, the breakthrough could slash harmful carbon pollution by an astonishing 84% compared to current methods.

Right now, producing just one ton of nickel generates roughly 20 tons of carbon pollution. With global demand for nickel expected to double by 2040, finding a cleaner solution isn't just smart, it's essential.

The Max Planck team's new process uses hydrogen plasma in an electric arc furnace to extract nickel from ore in a single step. This leapfrogs multiple dirty, energy-intensive stages like gas- and coal-powered smelting, cutting pollution and using up to 18% less energy.

Even better? The method works on low-grade nickel ores, the kind that typically get discarded because they're tougher and costlier to refine. These overlooked ores make up about 60% of the world's nickel supply. By tapping into them, the method reduces mining, saves money, and lessens environmental disruption.

"If we continue producing nickel in the conventional way and use it for electrification, we are just shifting the problem rather than solving it," said Ubaid Manzoor, the Ph.D. researcher who led the study.

The result is a ferronickel alloy that can be used in stainless steel or refined further for EV batteries. Even the leftover slag, the stuff usually tossed aside, can be reused in construction projects, giving it a second life.

What makes this tech especially exciting is that it doesn't require fancy new equipment. Tools like electromagnetic stirring and gas injection are already used in many industrial furnaces, which means this cleaner process could scale up more quickly than most new ideas.

For drivers and cities, that could mean cleaner air and lower EV prices. Since nickel is one of the priciest parts of an EV battery, cutting its cost might make these cars more budget-friendly and more accessible.

That's not just a win for wallets, but also for air quality in neighborhoods near traffic-heavy roads and industrial zones. Cities and companies could also save on raw material sourcing while cutting pollution that contributes to respiratory issues like asthma.

This isn't the only innovation reshaping how we move. Factorial Energy is pushing solid-state batteries with better range and safety. Li-Cycle is ramping up recycling systems to recover valuable metals from old batteries and keep them in use, reducing waste and strengthening the circular economy.

This isn't the only innovation reshaping how we move. Factorial Energy is pushing solid-state batteries with better range and safety. Li-Cycle is ramping up recycling systems to recover valuable metals from old batteries and keep them in use, reducing waste and strengthening the circular economy.