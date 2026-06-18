New Yorkers in apartments could soon plug solar panels into their wall outlets to cut bills

That is enough to keep basics such as a fridge and laptop running during sunny hours.

A bill moving through Albany could give New Yorkers who rent or own condos a new way to use solar at home.

As Canary Media reports, the fate of the bill now lies in the hands of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who hasn't been the most climate-friendly so far in her tenure.

What's happening?

New York legislators approved the SUNNY Act, short for Solar Up Now New York, late last month. The bill would permit small solar units, often described as DIY or balcony solar.

If Gov. Kathy Hochul signs it, people would be allowed to connect these compact panels to a standard outlet and produce part of their own power.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Rather than full-scale rooftop arrays, these systems would be limited to 1,200 watts, Canary Media noted. That is enough to keep basics such as a fridge and laptop running during sunny hours.

According to Canary Media, seven states already allow this kind of installation and more than two dozen more are weighing similar proposals. If New York follows through, it would be the most populous state yet.

Gov. Kathy Hochul now must decide whether to approve or reject the bill, and she has until the end of the year to do so. Supporters speaking with Canary Media say the measure's broad appeal could help push it over the finish line.

"We're hopeful that [Hochul] will see this as a slam dunk — something that she can really point to for her affordability agenda," Priya Mulgaonkar, campaign director of the co-op shareholders group Green Co-op Council, told the outlet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why does it matter?

Nearly half of households in the United States are unable to use rooftop solar, Canary Media reported, often because they are renters, live in apartments, or have roofs that are too shaded or too small.

That challenge is especially pronounced in New York City, where, as Canary Media reported, about 75% of homes are in buildings with at least three units.

The proposal would open a solar option to people who have long been shut out of the market.

That's important because going solar is one of the best ways for consumers to save money on home energy. For homeowners who can install a conventional solar system, EnergySage's free tools are a great starting point to compile quick installation estimates and compare bids.

Even on a smaller scale, plug-in solar could still trim household energy costs. Canary Media reported that clean energy advocates say an 800-watt system costing $1,099 could lower the average New York household's electric bill by nearly $300 annually.

Generating more electricity from the sun can also reduce dependence on polluting energy sources that drive climate-warming pollution.

What can I do?

For homeowners who can't install solar, they'll have to wait for Hochul's decision.

If you can install a rooftop system, EnergySage's free services can help you save as much money as possible in the process. With their help, the average homeowner could save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

There are also tools that will help you make sure you are getting the best deal in your area. EnergySage's mapping tool reflects the average costs of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level alongside specific incentives for each state.

Lastly, adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. Batteries can store extra solar power for later use, helping households keep essentials running when the grid is under strain.

EnergySage's free tools can provide information and competitive installation estimates to empower homeowners to land the best deal.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.