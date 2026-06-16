Solar paired with batteries claimed 91% of new US power capacity in Q1 2026

Early 2026 saw solar projects paired with batteries supply the vast majority of new U.S. power capacity, as clean energy expanded quickly alongside rising electricity demand, as Electrek detailed.

A report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie said the pairing made up 91% of all grid capacity added in Q1.

What's happening?

According to the report, the U.S. brought 7.8 gigawatts of new solar capacity online in the first quarter, lifting the country's number of solar installations to over 6 million.

Even with political and regulatory pressure coming from Washington to prioritize other energy sources, SEIA and Wood Mackenzie said solar continued to lead all sources of newly added electricity generation.

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"In a world of fluctuating fuel prices, energy buyers have made it clear that they want the security, low cost, and speed of solar and storage, which commanded a massive 91% of all new capacity built in Q1," SEIA interim president and CEO Darren Van't Hof said in a press release.

Large utility-scale solar contracts rose 15% year over year, helped by surging electricity demand from AI data centers.

Texas remained the nation's fastest-growing solar market, while Ohio moved into the top three for new deployment, the report noted

Republican-leaning states were responsible for 74% of the solar capacity installed in Q1, while a record 45% of homeowners paired their solar panels with batteries.

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Following the phasing out of federal incentives for homeowners, residential solar is projected to fall 21% in 2026. The report found that the sector is expected to grow from 2027 to 2031.

That checks out, as going solar at home is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. The experts at EnergySage can help homeowners maximize those savings with its free tools offering instant installation estimates and comparable quotes.

Why does it matter?

Taken together, the findings show that utilities and businesses are embracing solar and storage for many of the same benefits of affordability, fast deployment, and reliability.

For homeowners, the same is true with EnergySage's free services, allowing them to access the same benefits at the best possible prices. Leveraging the tools, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Unlike gas-fired power, solar and batteries are not exposed to fuel price swings, which can help stabilize bills over time. Added solar capacity can help the grid respond faster to growing electricity demand.

Industry leaders say bottlenecks could slow those benefits. SEIA said 457 solar and storage projects remain in the permitting queue and could be delayed or canceled.

"Current permitting bottlenecks continue to serve as near-term headwinds," Michelle Davis, head of solar at Wood Mackenzie, said in the release.

What can I do?

A big part of deciding on solar at the household level also depends on accessing local incentives and the best deals available. EnergySage's mapping tool can help simplify the process by revealing the average system price on a state-by-state basis, as well as showing all of the local incentives to ensure you get the best deal.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. You can optimize your battery installation by exploring EnergySage's free tools to learn more about home storage options and to gather competitive installation estimates.

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