'Affordability is not an excuse': Locals urge New York governor to protect 'economic engine' policies

"The work that's being done under this law is already making the lives of New Yorkers more affordable every day."

Government officials are urging New York to take the lead in national climate initiatives as Gov. Kathy Hochul contemplates modifications to existing climate policies.

According to the Mid-Hudson News, discussions are underway regarding potential changes to the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates an 85% reduction in pollution levels by 2050 compared to 1990 levels.

Gov. Kathy Hochul cited affordability concerns as the reason behind the potential shift. However, many believe the advantages significantly outweigh the drawbacks. "

"Affordability is not an excuse to weaken the CLCPA," said Anna Markowitz, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power.





In fact, clean energy upgrades such as heat pumps, electric vehicles, and solar panels can often save ratepayers significantly by lowering overall energy use and helping homeowners avoid peak electricity rates.

If you're curious about how much a modern heat pump can save you on your monthly bills, connect with the experts at EnergySage to find vetted installers, get quick installation estimates, and learn about the most efficient heating and cooling options.

In New York, officials expressed that upgrades to electric buses have already saved taxpayers $85,000 in routine maintenance and fuel costs.

Other local officials pushed that the CLCPA had more benefits than downsides.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

"The CLCPA is also an economic engine. It's creating good-paying, local jobs that allow people to build sustainable futures in their own communities," Markowitz said.

"We should not use affordability as a reason to adjust the CLCPA," Markowitz emphasized.

"The work that's being done under this law is already making the lives of New Yorkers more affordable every day," Markowitz added.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey expressed that the bill is not only about affordability, but also about stability amid global conflicts that lead to fuel crises.

"Clean energy is cheaper. We know that. It's also a national security crisis to not be investing in our clean energy and locally produced energy like wind and solar," Hinchey said.

If upfront costs are still a concern, homeowners can also explore options through EnergySage, which makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted installers and find energy-efficient upgrades that fit their budget.

And for those not ready to buy outright, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower energy costs by up to 50%. Plans start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances, such as HVAC systems, to push their utility bills even lower. EnergySage makes it easy to compare solar quotes and find the best system and installer for your home and budget, with some homeowners saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.