Scientists make groundbreaking discovery that could make drivers' old electric vehicles like new: 'This changes our understanding of fundamental science'

University of Chicago researchers discovered a new type of material that has the potential to restore old EV batteries to perform like new again.

The newly developed materials respond uniquely to electricity, heat, and pressure. This scientific breakthrough is changing how scientists think about thermodynamics and offers hope of revolutionizing industries such as construction and electric vehicle manufacturing.

As SciTechDaily reported, researchers from the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering collaborated with visiting scientists from the University of California, San Diego, to make the discovery.

Their newly developed materials expand under pressure, shrink when heated, and expand when crushed. The materials exhibit zero thermal expansion and negative compressibility properties and expand when other materials shrink.

They defy conventional physics expectations, with inverted reactions and a performance that's the exact opposite of existing alternatives.

"This changes our understanding of fundamental science," one involved professor, Shirley Meng, said.

The research team became excited about the possibility of versatile applications and published their findings in the journal Nature.

One of the most promising applications is with EV batteries.

One researcher offered a theoretical example of how an electric airplane's walls could also be its battery with a material that can resist heat and pressure. Such an idea would create a lighter and more efficient plane while keeping battery parts safe from temperature and pressure changes despite altitude shifts.

The researchers also noted opposite electrochemical energy voltage reactions with their new materials, which have EV battery applications.

They believe this development could reset aging EV batteries and revive them to their original performance. This means that an EV with an old battery could reach approximately its original range before needing a charge even after many years of being on the road.

"You don't have to send the battery back to the manufacturer or to any vendors. You just do this voltage activation," said Minghao Zhang, a co-corresponding author of the work. "Then, your car will be a new car. Your battery will be a new battery."

This innovation could tremendously impact the future of EVs and improve their sustainability. Longer-lasting batteries may entice more people to drive EVs, which means less air pollution from exhaust fumes that harm people's lungs and overheat the planet.

Scientific developments such as this and those that expand battery lifespans, boost EV range capabilities, and improve safety features are crucial for achieving the broader sustainability goal of clean energy driving.

Looking ahead, the researchers who developed the new materials plan to use a form of chemistry that involves losing and gaining electrons to examine the materials further. They want to explore the boundaries of their new materials and how they can be successful in various applications.

