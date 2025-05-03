  • Tech Tech

Scientists make surprising finding that all electric vehicle drivers should hear: 'Has been largely overlooked until now'

by Rick Kazmer
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Giving common lithium-ion batteries a break could be key to extending their lifespans, according to a team of South Korean experts. 

The researchers have found that prolonged use without a recharge causes degradation. As a result, the group from Pohang University of Science and Technology has a simple tip: "Don't use your battery until it runs out."

The researchers worked with experts from Sungkyunkwan University to explore why the packs, which power electric vehicles and other everyday tech, degrade. And the evidence led to an unlikely source that's contrary to the notion that the wear-and-tear happened during overcharging. 

"The impact of discharge — the actual process of using a battery — has been largely overlooked until now," professor Jihyun Hong said in the report. 

The problem is centered on the cathode, one of two electrodes in a battery cell. Ions move between them, through a substance called an electrolyte, during the charge/discharge process

The researchers surprisingly found damage happening during stable voltage operation near depletion. At issue is oxygen that "escapes" the cathode's surface, combining with lithium to form lithium oxide at around 3 volts. The compound creates troublesome gas when it contacts the electrolyte, causing decay, all according to the findings.  

A lab photo shows two pouch cells. The healthy one is flat. The other one is bloated, a sign of gas.

The impact was worse with cathodes that included more nickel than expensive cobalt. The cost trade-off seems to come with the gassy condition that can shorten the pack's lifetime. Swelling became worse as the battery emptied, the report added. 

When high-nickel packs were discharged under controlled usage, they maintained more than 73% of their capacity after 300 cycles, compared to tired cells that marked 3.8% retention after just 250 cycles, according to Pohang. 

While better technology and cheaper components are constantly providing for breakthrough battery performance, the findings are evidence of how batteries can improve. 

In another example, a University of Texas study found that temperature swings and usage habits impact battery life for units that power earbuds. 

The research is a fresh insight into the inner workings of tech that is crucial to our shift to a cleaner energy system. Enhanced batteries can encourage more EV adoption and store more renewable energy. It all helps to limit production of harmful heat-trapping air pollution, which troubles our lungs and even our minds, according to research about dementia risk. 

Switching to a cleaner EV is a great way to help. U.S. government data estimated that each one prevents thousands of pounds of exhaust a year compared to a gas car. That's not to mention the $1,500 you can save annually in gas/maintenance costs. There are up to $7,500 in tax breaks still available to help with the purchase, too. 

Current batteries already provide safe, reliable, and ever-improving performance. Now, the experts from South Korea may have found a way to get even more out of them. 

"This research presents an important direction for … developing longer-lasting batteries," Hong said in the report.

x