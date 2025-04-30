Scientists develop game-changing new technology to prevent disastrous fires and explosions: 'This could save lives'

Scientists from China and England are working on a way to identify a gassy problem inside lithium-ion batteries.

If successful, the research could produce tech that prevents disastrous fires and explosions, according to a news release from Xi'an Jiaotong University and Liverpool University.

The problem starts when pack cells overheat or are damaged, releasing unwanted gas from the electrolyte. That's the part of the battery where ions travel back and forth between the two electrodes as it charges and discharges. Since there's no battery Beano to provide relief, the vapors can eventually cause catastrophe, according to the experts.

"Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere," study lead author, doctoral student Liangdan Zhao, said in the summary. "They power everything from smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles, military applications, and beyond. While they offer high energy density and a long lifespan, they also come with large safety risks."

In response, the team developed a low-cost sensor geared to be part of a safety management system. Early detection of cell flaws isn't unheard of, as California's Liminal has developed an inspection setup that catches faults as the units are being made.

The gas sensor would presumably be on the watch as the battery is working. It measures trace amounts of ethylene carbonate, a component of the electrolyte. Certain levels of leaking gas can be a sign of a pending disaster.

The sensor is made with specially designed molecular organic frameworks that pinpoint the fume. Hundreds of materials were tested before arriving at one that performed superbly in the lab, identifying the vapor in amounts as small as 1.15 parts per million, per the release.

"The sensor can detect leaks long before they become hazardous," Zhao said.

Battery fires can be severe and often make headlines when they happen. But EV burns are actually less likely to happen than gas-powered car blazes, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The packs are safe and reliable energy storers for rides that prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually when replacing combustion-powered cars, the U.S. Energy Department observed. Switching can also result in around $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance cost savings, in addition to the up to $7,500 still available in tax credits.

It's part of an overall shift in travel that includes walking, biking, and public transportation — all limiting tailpipe exhaust, which is linked by medical experts to numerous health risks.

For its part, the Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool team thinks its gas sensor could work for packs in settings beyond EVs, noting smart home devices and industrial facilities as other options, which would improve safety in each case.

"This could save lives and protect property by detecting potential failures long before they escalate," Zhao said.

