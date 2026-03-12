Tech expert shows off the plug-and-play appliances that put Tesla Powerwalls to shame: 'Backup power without rewiring your house'

"This is like an Apple watch for your fridge."

You can't control the weather. You can't control the grid. But you can decide what stays on when everything else shuts off. A new home battery introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show makes backup power as easy as plugging into the wall.

The battery, by Pila, is designed to provide "automatic backup power without rewiring your house," tech creator Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) explained in a YouTube video.

"This is like an Apple watch for your fridge," she said.

Unlike traditional home battery systems that often require permits, electricians, and thousands of dollars upfront, the unit connects to a standard wall outlet and can work in apartments, condos, and houses.

Renters aren't locked out. Homeowners are not locked in to major renovations. And because you need only one battery, you can protect your most important appliances without committing to backing up your entire home.

"You can start with one, build over time, and they work together like mesh Wi-Fi but with power," Kim said.

If the power goes out, Pila's tech can back up your fridge for 36 hours. It also comes with a built-in "temperature sensor so it will notify you if your food goes into the danger zone. And it can dynamically adjust the power to keep your food safe longer," Kim explained. Beyond the kitchen, she said it can keep a TV running for over 30 hours and lights on for over 150 hours.

Home battery storage is becoming an increasingly practical way to prepare for outages. By storing electricity for when the grid goes down or rates spike, it can keep appliances on, devices connected, and reduce energy costs.

For some, it's also a small step toward energy independence and less reliance on the grid.

It's no surprise, then, that YouTubers imagined the comforts Pila could preserve during an outage.

"Cold beer, television, and Wi-Fi is all you need," one person commented.

"Cool. Smart UPS," another wrote.

