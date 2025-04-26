Ex-Tesla engineer unveils innovative home power device with next-level features: 'You can take it with you when you move'

The thin battery allows it to sit atop your refrigerator or workstation.

While solar and other renewable energy sources are becoming increasingly popular, they can be difficult to integrate, especially for renters. A new product by Pila provides an optimized energy source for anyone.

Pila Energy, founded by ex-Tesla and SPAN engineer Cole Ashman, came to be in response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. As millions find themselves without power in the wake of natural disasters such as this one, Pila sought to create "energy independence for everyone," according to the company website.

EnergySage explained, "Plug-in home batteries are worth considering right now, as an aging electric grid and more frequent natural disasters make for less reliable electricity."

Thus comes Pila's new plug-in battery, with functional prototypes launched in March at South by Southwest. While battery options are overwhelmingly expensive and complicated, Pila's technology is the first of its kind. The battery mesh network allows you to connect Pila batteries across rooms and appliances within a home. The battery also has the ability to store solar or other power and optimize energy for the sake of possible outages and even cost savings.

While solar power is a solid clean energy choice, it is not feasible for everyone. Specifically, those with landlords may have trouble getting permission or acquiring the space and tools to install this power source. Pila plug-in batteries, though, are small and easy to manage. What's even better, one can go where you go, unlike most solar options.

"For a renter, what's most important?" Ashman asked Energy Sage. "You can take it with you when you move."

The thin, sleek design allows it to sit neatly atop your refrigerator or workstation. While the current 30% federal solar tax credit requires at least 3 kilowatt-hours of storage capacity, and the Pila battery features 1.6 kWh, customers can purchase two batteries, or an extension pack, to be granted this credit. To make it even better, the company is offering a $300 discount for anyone who preorders the battery.

Pila plug-in batteries are expected to be shipped in the latter half of 2025. In a time when power can feel fragile because of the ever-changing nature of our environment, products such as this one bring consumers some assurance that even amid darkness, they can have light.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.