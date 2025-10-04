Appliance expert reveals next-gen tech that can save your family from power outages: 'We powered an entire room'

Most homeowners know the pain and frustration of a power outage. In a world that is increasingly beholden to our electric devices, a prolonged outage could have catastrophic effects.

But there are options out there to make sure your home keeps running smoothly. CNET (@cnetdotcom) took to its TikTok page to offer a review of the Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station.

As the host explains, "It's a large battery, it's on wheels. You can take it camping with you, you can take it on the go, charge your phone, run your appliances."

The caption underneath reads, "We powered an entire room in our CNET Labs just to test it."

And this is just the latest in home energy technology. A company called Shifted Energy developed cellular-controlled boxes that can be used on water heaters, turning homes into virtual power plants. And battery packs powered by solar power can keep homes powered during blackouts without using dirty generators.

There are many other ways to keep your home powered, saving you money and helping the environment in the process. Of course, the ultimate home energy hack is installing solar panels. Solar power can bring your energy bills to at or near $0.

It's now easier than ever to install solar panels thanks to a company called EnergySage. Its helpful, free search engine allows consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors and make smart solar decisions for their homes. EnergySage's quote tool can even help consumers save up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

There are also many technological advances in home appliances. New and updated products can help make your home a smart home by employing energy-efficient devices. Unplugging energy vampires in your home is another great way to save money.

Commenters on the original video seemed intrigued by the Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station.

One said, "Now that's a charger."

Another added, "That is an absolute beast…"

