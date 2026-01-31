Energy industry insiders reveal which popular home tech is saving Americans from widespread blackouts: 'A way for homeowners to protect themselves'

As energy consumption grows and weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, Americans are turning to a new source to help stabilize their power grids.

According to the Washington Post, more and more people in the United States are turning to battery backups to help keep their lights on and homes running when the power goes out.

Puerto Rico has quickly become the test case for this.

With a power grid destabilized by massive hurricanes and a lack of investment from the mainland, one in every 10 Puerto Ricans has some form of a battery backup and solar array installed at their home to maintain stability.

Battery backups don't just keep your house running; they can help stabilize the power grid by reducing demand and strain on it, allowing power to be distributed to other areas and keeping more people's lights on.

"It has very, very certainly prevented more widespread outages," said Daniel Haughton, LUMA's transmission and distribution planning director. "In the instances that we had to [cut power], it was for a much shorter duration: A four-hour outage became a one- or two-hour outage."

If you're considering a battery backup for your home, you should explore what Pila has to offer. Their options are typically far less expensive for homeowners than a full battery backup.

Pila's portable batteries are ideal for homes and rentals, tend to be more affordable than a fixed installation, and as a plug-and-play system, they can easily be brought along on a move.

You can keep essential appliances running with just one battery, which means you don't have to back up your entire house, and can focus on the parts you need.

EnergySage is another fantastic option to find a home battery backup system that's right for you.

Puerto Rico's present could be a sign of what's to come for the rest of the United States.

"As power grids across the country groan under the increasing strain of new data centers, factories and EVs, batteries offer a way for homeowners to protect themselves — and all of their neighbors — from the threat of outages, " the Washington Post noted.

