Battery powerhouse unleashes breakthrough system set to dramatically increase performance of modern EVs: 'A revolutionary opportunity'

A new battery technology could change the way we drive electric vehicles and address a crucial criticism of the technology, expanding their driving range by up to 50%.

24M Technologies has unveiled its Electrode-to-Pack battery design, a breakthrough that eliminates much of the wasted space and heavy packaging found in traditional lithium-ion batteries. The result is a lighter, more efficient, safer, and more affordable battery that could accelerate EV adoption.

Conventional EV batteries are bulky, requiring modules and packs to hold hundreds of smaller cells. This extra material adds weight, limits design flexibility, and drives up costs. By skipping that outdated process, ETOP integrates sealed electrodes directly into the pack, allowing up to 80% of the battery to be dedicated to energy storage, compared to 30%-60% in today's technology.

This advancement means immediate gains such as up to 50% more range; for instance, a midsized EV with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack can now be increased to 100 kWh within the same physical space.

Carmakers can also use cheaper chemistries like lithium iron phosphate batteries and still achieve the same range as today's nickel-based batteries, lowering the barrier to entry for drivers.

Beyond range and cost, ETOP provides automakers with a new level of design freedom. Packs can be shaped to fit tight spaces, built in different voltages, and made safer with fewer points of failure. This flexibility could make EVs more accessible across vehicle types, from compact cars to larger trucks and buses.

"24M ETOP makes it easier to build compact, flexible, and safe high-voltage batteries, presenting a revolutionary opportunity for electric vehicle manufacturers: longer ranges with the same chemistry or the same range with lower-cost, safer chemistries, both in the same space," said Naoki Ota, president and CEO of 24M Technologies.

"It truly is the closest version of an ideal battery. It is essentially all active material in a sophisticated wrapper."

For everyday drivers, this innovation will lead to lower EV prices, faster mainstream adoption, and cleaner air as more communities move away from carbon-polluting, gasoline-powered cars. This will ultimately result in less planet-warming pollution and a healthier, cooler planet for all of us.

While ETOP is still transitioning from lab to large-scale production, 24M has already partnered with major manufacturers and expects its system to begin appearing in EVs within the next few years. If successful, this breakthrough could mark one of the biggest advancements yet toward affordable, long-range EVs for drivers.

