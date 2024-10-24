Researchers announce battery breakthrough that could improve safety and EV range — here's how it could shake up the industry

"The wheels are certainly in motion."

Experts from 14 European labs have a fascinating result to report regarding a powerful electric vehicle battery.

The H2020 SOLiDIFY consortium has been working on solid-state technology inside Imec's EnergyVille lab in Belgium, according to a news release on the progress. The pouch cell the team created boasts superior storage capacity than common lithium-ion packs, is cost-effective, and can be incorporated into existing production lines, all per the latest news from the lab.

The breakthrough could increase EV range, as well.

"This achievement was realized through careful evaluation and optimization of new materials and advanced coatings," the news release states.

SOLiDIFY has delivered on some of its published goals for this year. The list includes a 20-minute charge time, a lifetime of 1,000 cycles, lowering fire risks in temperatures from minus 40 degrees to 572 degrees Fahrenheit; an affordable cost; and a sustainable manufacturing process.

A unique "liquid-to-solid" electrolyte production approach helps to achieve some of those metrics cost-effectively, per the lab report. When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through a substance called the electrolyte. Common batteries use a liquid electrolyte, which carries rare yet serious fire risks.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

TopSpeed notes that solid-state batteries limit those chances and can improve EV range, as part of the tech's upside. The report adds that production hurdles are part of the cons.

SOLiDIFY's team may have the answer on that front with an affordable assembly process "manageable at room temperature."

"For the prototype's solid electrolyte, a doped polymerized ionic liquid-based nanocomposite material was used, enabling a unique 'liquid-to-solid' solidification approach," according to the lab summary. "The high energy density was achieved by combining a high-capacity composite cathode, separated from a thin lithium metal anode by a thin solid electrolyte separator, which resulted in a compact battery cell stack."

Importantly — sans labspeak — this process doesn't require an overhaul at battery production plants, which is one of the big perks listed in the summary.

So far, the cell's charge rate has been increased to three hours, with a lifetime of 100 cycles, all per the report from EnergyVille.

While that performance isn't going to drop jaws — batteries that can charge in minutes are being developed — the research could be foundational for a future power pack that's better on all fronts. Low flammability risks and improved overall safety are checks already clearly marked, per the report.

The team added in the news release that experimentation with electrode materials, coatings, and other tinkering will continue to "upscale" the tech, improving energy and power densities.

Better batteries are crucial to meeting the growing demand for EVs. Cox Automotive reports that third-quarter U.S. EV sales grew by 11% — 346,309 were sold — compared to the same period last year "and reached record highs for both volume and market share."

Cox adds that valuable tax incentives and more affordable EVs are part of the reason for the gains. Tax breaks worth up to $7,500 are available for certain new models. Motorists can then save up to $1,500 on gas and maintenance costs.

Each EV that replaces a gas-burner prevents thousands of pounds of lung-troubling, heat-trapping air pollution from being churned out, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

The team in EnergyVille thinks better batteries will fuel even more growth.

"The wheels are certainly in motion. But to gain further momentum, battery technology needs to move beyond the current state-of-the-art," per SOLiDIFY's website.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.