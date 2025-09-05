Bus drivers share surprising experiences after switching to electric buses: 'It makes a big difference'

"This is the future. We want to be a part of leading it."

It's not just the environment that benefits from electric buses; drivers and passengers do, too.

As the City Fix reported, the World Resources Institute talked with five school bus drivers from three states about the changes they experienced after switching from driving diesel buses to electric ones.

The drivers were all more than pleased with the switch for numerous reasons, but the amazing health benefits they experienced after the switch were mentioned most frequently.

Steve Easterday, a school bus driver in Tennessee, used to open the windows on his diesel bus during the spring and fall to take advantage of the temperate weather, which always led to headaches.

He initially believed his headaches were pollen-related, but after switching to an electric bus, he discovered that the diesel fumes from his old bus were the cause.

That's not all diesel fumes can cause, either. The World Health Organization labeled diesel exhaust as carcinogenic, and it is known to cause respiratory issues, asthma, and cancer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It's particularly detrimental to children and their developing lungs, so reducing their daily exposure to air pollution coming from these gas-powered vehicles could significantly reduce childhood respiratory disease.

Bus driver Margarita Villabolos shared how the smell of the diesel fumes would make her feel sick, but she has no such issues with her new electric bus.

"With the smell of the diesel, I feel a little sick, versus with the electric buses," she explained, per The City Fix. "It makes a big difference."

Another bonus of electric buses is their quietness. Regular school buses produce noise levels reaching 85 decibels or above The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that children only be exposed to noise levels up to 80 decibels.

Many parents believe that this noise level and diesel fumes are stressors for their children riding the bus, and they could be right.

The difference in sound alone is so stark that some school districts have reported a reduction in behavioral disruptions on the bus and in classrooms. These quieter buses are also better for children with noise sensitivities who have difficulty with regular buses.

Overall, drivers of electric school buses were thrilled with the switch. Between the health benefits brought about by the switch and the reduction in air pollution that makes the planet cooler and cleaner, these bus drivers agreed they would be loath to switch back to diesel.

"This is the future," bus driver Ron Reser said, according to The City Fix. "We want to be a part of leading it."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.