4 mind-blowingly unique EVs you need to see to believe

Electric vehicle manufacturers are constantly innovating, both to get a leg up on their competition and to gain the kind of mass appeal that most EVs still lack in the U.S.

But some companies have taken innovation to the next level — not necessarily with the wider public in mind. These EVs stand out from the rest, but all for very different reasons.

1. Exotek's world of opportunity

An outdoor adventure may not sound like an option for people in wheelchairs, but one company is looking to change that. Exotek was cofounded by Sigurd Groven, who is paralyzed from the chest down following a mountain biking accident. Exotek's Exoquad V2 allows Groven and others like him to continue to enjoy the great outdoors.

The electric single-person four-wheeler features quadriplegic-friendly steering and brakes, tires that can handle all sorts of terrain, coil shocks for a smoother ride, and a 31-mile range per charge.



2. The electric mining trucks of the future

The mining industry isn't exactly synonymous with environmentally based thinking, but this massive new EV is a step in the right direction. The fully electric haul truck is under trial at a copper-gold mine in Zambia.

The truck runs on internal batteries on level ground, draws energy from a trolley supply to power the motor when going uphill, and utilizes a regenerative braking system to recharge the batteries when going downhill.



3. The remarkably tiny Microlino

The Microlino certainly lives up to its name, but there's more to it than you might think at first glance. This tiny three-wheeled EV can fit two people — albeit pretty cozily — and there's enough storage room in the back to accommodate a trip to the grocery store.

It features a front LED strip, side mirrors that double as headlights, a sunroof, and a backside that resembles a Porsche 911. The Microlino just looks fun to drive, especially with its "rocket" button that allows you to enjoy all 16 horsepower.



If you didn't know any better, you'd think the Arrow Roadster was just a restored vehicle from the early 20th century. But rather than a gas-guzzler with poor fuel efficiency, it's an EV designed to look like a pre-World War I sports car.

The vintage feel doesn't stop with the exterior. This stylish two-seater features a wood-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel, toggle switches, and a three-gauge instrument cluster. It may not be an everyday vehicle, but you could throw on your best sack suit or flapper dress and take it for a spin.



