Startup unveils tiny off-road vehicle with game-changing features: 'Looks amazing'

Society is often hard to access for people who use wheelchairs. But Exotek is looking to open things up, especially when it comes to outdoor adventure.

In pursuit of this mission, the Norwegian company built the Exoquad, a versatile electric four-wheeler that can handle all kinds of terrain. Then, it made a ton of upgrades and released the Exoquad V2, according to New Atlas.

This second iteration of the small single-person vehicle is especially useful for people with disabilities. It has quadriplegic-friendly steering and brakes, a longer frame with more legroom, and stronger tires that can be outfitted for winter conditions, Exotek co-founder Sigurd Groven said in a product breakdown posted to YouTube.

Groven is paralyzed from the chest down because of a mountain biking accident that injured his spinal cord. Yet driving the Exoquad V2 lets him keep exploring, even over rugged trails.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

As he explained in the video, the overall aluminum design of the electric vehicle did not change much, but many of its inner workings are now better than before. There are two LED headlights instead of one, coil shocks for a smoother ride, and compatibility with trailer and plow attachments.

"Wow looks amazing!!" one YouTube commenter wrote.

"I seriously need one," another added.

Perhaps the biggest improvement to the Exoquad is its new 48-volt battery, which extends its range to 31 miles on one charge. Meanwhile, the top speeds —4 miles per hour during four-wheel-drive and 9 miles per hour during two-wheel-drive — are the same as the Exoquad, New Atlas reported.

These kinds of electrified mobility solutions can completely change how someone gets around and where in the world they can go. It's still small and lightweight enough to get in and out of a car trunk, making all kinds of trips possible.

Granted, the Exoquad V2 costs over $15,000 and even more with four-wheel drive included. That may be more than someone can afford for a secondary vehicle.

But EVs are getting cheaper as the technology improves and supply increases. In fact, a company in the United States called Not A Wheelchair makes a similar mobility-focused electric off-roader that is less extreme than Exotek's but sells for a much lower price.

Plus, EVs require fewer ongoing costs and maintenance than gas-powered vehicles do while also keeping the air we breathe cleaner along the way.

Those savings on gas can be pumped up even higher if you charge an EV with home solar. Interested? EnergySage can get you started in solar with reliable quotes and ways to save big on installation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.