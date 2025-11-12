"It is our vision to provide solutions."

Mining, while energy-intensive, is necessary.

Mining ensures essential components, such as those used in electric vehicles and solar panels, can function properly. The process also releases pollutants, unfortunately.

The mining sector is responsible for 4-7% of global dirty energy pollution, according to White & Case.

For this reason, the industry plans to reach net-zero pollution by 2050.

In alignment with this goal, Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) and ABB, according to Sustainability Magazine, partnered to develop the first-ever fully electric haul truck.

The vehicle has been under trial at First Quantum's Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia since June 2024. On level ground, the trial truck runs on internal batteries. As it moves uphill, its electric system takes energy from the trolley to charge the motor. When it goes downhill, Sustainability Magazine reported, the truck's regenerative braking system charges the battery.

The cycle of charging HCM and ABB ideated reduces energy use while ensuring the truck does not need to take charging breaks. This way, less dirty energy is burned and released into the air, and money and time are saved on fueling.

Consumers interested in going electric could consider saving even more money on charging by installing a charging station at home. Qmerit helps homeowners seeking a Level 2 charging station by giving free installation quotes.

EnergySage, similarly, offers free quotes on solar panel installation. Going solar can also save consumers money when charging their EVs.

Electric vehicles, both those for commuting and for heavy-duty work, release no polluting gases when in operation.

Mining for lithium to make EV batteries does pollute the air, as does all mining. Gas-operated vehicles, though, overshadow the lithium battery mining.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, studies say that dirty energy from transportation not only heats the planet but can also cause serious illness and even death. The gases spread through the organs when they enter the lungs or bloodstream.

Heavy-duty vehicles like haul trucks, Sustainability Magazine said, release more than a quarter of these hazardous gases in the EU.

So, the new fully electric haul truck acts as a hopeful glimpse into a future where machinery in the mining industry corrects its carbon impact.

"The battery dump truck represents the future ... for the mining industry as a whole," HCM's vice president and executive officer Eiji Fukunishi said, per Sustainability Magazine.

"It is our vision to provide solutions that can reduce our customers' environmental footprint."

