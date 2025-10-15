Automaker unveils head-turning roadster with vintage design: 'What a lovely looking little car'

Austin Motor Company is staging a comeback with a vehicle that looks like it rolled straight out of the early 20th century, though it runs on electricity, reported New Atlas.

The revived British brand has unveiled the Arrow Roadster, a compact two-seater with retro details like cycle fenders, leather bonnet straps, and boat-tail coachwork. At just over 145 inches long, the car is so small that "with a few friends, you could almost lift it into a garage," per New Atlas.

Electric vehicles like this help drivers save on fuel and routine maintenance, with no oil changes and no tailpipe pollution. They are also quieter, making city streets more pleasant.

Styled like a pre-World War I sports car, the Arrow is legally a quadricycle in the United Kingdom. It produces 20 horsepower and reaches 60 miles per hour in under eight seconds, though that figure is also its top speed. A 20-kilowatt-hour battery provides about 100 miles of range and can recharge in around three hours.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Charging at home is also far cheaper than public charging, often saving hundreds each year. Homeowners can get free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 chargers through Qmerit.

Inside, the car is stripped back with wood trim on the dashboard and steering wheel, toggle switches, and a simple three-gauge instrument cluster.

"It's electric. It's super nippy and handles like a true sports car," said Nigel Gordon-Stewart, chairman of Austin Motor Company, per New Atlas. "It's gorgeous, so stylish, extremely elegant, lots of fun, and it's a major head-turner!"

One YouTube commenter said, "What a lovely looking little car."

The company was originally founded 120 years ago, but faded away in 1989. It was revived in 2019 by engineer John Stubbs, with the Arrow Roadster officially revealed earlier this year.

The quirky car comes at a premium. With a price tag of £31,000 (about $42,000), it competes with larger, mainstream electric cars such as the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Nissan LEAF, and Fiat 500e, all of which offer more practicality and higher performance.

Customization options are limited to paint and leather colors. And for now, the model is only available in right-hand-drive in the UK. Austin has suggested left-hand-drive versions may eventually reach the United States and the Middle East, though prices for those markets have not been announced.

For buyers exploring sustainable options, a starter's guide to making your next car an EV highlights the savings and environmental benefits.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.