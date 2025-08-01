Scientists issue warning after discovering overlooked factor increasing lung cancer risk: 'Cause for concern'

For the first time, researchers have directly linked microplastics to malignant changes in lung cells associated with cancer, according to a media release from the Medical University of Vienna.

What's happening?

It's been established that microplastics have detrimental effects on lung health, inducing inflammation, oxidative stress, and impaired lung function. However, scientists at the MedUni Vienna have made an important discovery linking microplastics to lung cancer.

Their study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, examined the interaction of polystyrene micro- and nanoplastics with various lung cells. Polystyrene is a common plastic often used in its foam form for take-out containers or food packaging, as seen in the meat aisle of many grocery stores.

The scientists found that after exposure to microplastic particles, healthy lung cells showed "increased cell migration, DNA damage, oxidative stress and the activation of signalling pathways that promote cell growth and survival — all processes that are considered early indicators of cancer development," per the university release.

"The data now available provide initial indications that healthy lung cells, in particular, react in a way that gives cause for concern," said Balazs Döme, the co-study leader.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics are harmful to human health, having been linked to liver fibrosis, lipid buildup, hormone disruption, and now lung cancer. The effects may be slow and invisible, but studies suggest the long-term impact of microplastics can be severe.

Plastic and the microplastic particles that it decomposes into don't just harm humans; they also affect innocent wildlife that often have no way to defend themselves.

Fish and other marine life are getting caught in abandoned fishing gear and other plastic waste that often seal their fates, causing them to suffer from injury, starvation, and death. Birds and other wildlife have been found eating plastic waste in search of food, accumulating plastic buildup in their bodies that can lead to underdevelopment, illness, and death.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics seem to have invaded almost every corner of the planet, and it seems accurate, given how much plastic is integrated into modern life. Even for those who are conscious buyers, plastic can still manage to sneak into aspects of their lives.

Fortunately, scientists are working hard to develop innovative solutions to tackle microplastics.

Recently, scientists discovered a promising blood filtration method similar to dialysis that would be able to filter out microplastics from the body, reducing their potential impact on human health.

To stop microplastics from entering the body through water sources or the water supply, Cleaner Seas Group developed a home water filter, Indi, that can hook up to household washers and filter out microplastics from laundry water.

To stop microplastics from entering the body through water sources or the water supply, Cleaner Seas Group developed a home water filter, Indi, that can hook up to household washers and filter out microplastics from laundry water.