Fisherman makes heartbreaking discovery after hearing stray cat's cries

Ghost gear — or abandoned fishing equipment — accounts for a significant amount of marine litter. While this plastic pollutant earned its name for being unseen, it makes headlines when viral videos highlight its horrendous impact on wildlife. A recent TikTok clip spotlighted the plight of a poor stray cat injured by a discarded fishing hook.

What's happening?

According to a story from The Rakyat Post, a fisherman found a cat with a fishing hook pierced through its lower lip at a beach in Kuala Besut, a township in the Malaysian state of Terengganu. The critter probably mistook the trash for food, but the hook impaired the cat's ability to eat and move.

The video sparked outrage on TikTok, and rightly so. The accident would not have happened had anglers been more responsible in disposing of their gear.

As rage-inducing as the situation was, it had a happy ending. The Rakyat Post noted that a follow-up video showed the same fisherman gently removing the object from the hapless animal's face.

Why is ghost gear concerning?

Ghost gear is a lethal threat to countless animals. Earth.org has estimated that about 100,000 animals die yearly from up to 10 million tons of marine garbage. Ghost nets left behind by commercial fishers can harm marine life and damage coral reefs. The microplastics from ghost gear also negatively impact human health, affecting the immune, reproductive, digestive, respiratory, and endocrine systems.

Unlike the cat in the TikTok video, most of the critters that get entangled in or choke on discarded fishing equipment succumb to their injuries unnoticed, reducing them to statistics.

What's being done about discarded fishing equipment in the environment?

More people are waking up to the horrors of ghost gear. Government agencies and private entities are joining forces to help fishers discard their derelict equipment responsibly at no cost.

Even ordinary individuals without the means to directly reduce the amount of abandoned fishing equipment in the ocean can be part of the solution by actively choosing to use less plastic whenever possible. Adopt a more environmentally conscious lifestyle and be a force for good by ditching disposable coffee products — such as cups and pods — in favor of reusable thermoses and shopping with reusable grocery bags.

Only some people get the chance to save an injured animal personally, but anyone can be an eco-warrior by making small lifestyle changes that meaningfully benefit the planet.

