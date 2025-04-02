Wildlife officers step in after endangered fish is found in treacherous situation at local bridge: 'I am grateful'

"Every specimen of this endangered species is vital to its genetic diversity."

A fascinatingly unique endangered fish escaped entrapment with the help of police and conservation officers.

The smalltooth sawfish was massive: 14 feet, CBS 12 reported. The species once could be found from North Carolina to Texas but is now relegated to a small part of the southern coast of Florida.

This one got caught in a cast net attached to a bridge in Manalapan, and Manalapan and Lantana Police called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The agency said the officers freed the creature and collected a sample for research biologists. It was not hurt and was behaving normally.

The animal is an elasmobranch, like rays, skates, and sharks. It has no bones and features cartilage instead. In 2003, it became the first marine fish to receive federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

"Young sawfish rely on shallow estuarine habitats fringed with vegetation, especially red mangroves, as nursery areas," according to NOAA Fisheries. "Development of the waterfront in Florida and other Southeastern states has changed or destroyed much of this habitat. The elimination of viable nursery habitats therefore has the potential to limit population growth."

Sawfish are also threatened by fishing nets, which can entangle them and other marine life. This and other equipment kill more than 300,000 dolphins, whales, and porpoises every year. Those that escape often die from injuries and infections. This underscores the importance of ocean cleanup efforts and developments such as ropeless or pop-up fishing gear.

The sawfish uses its rostrum to impale and stun prey, and it can also detect electric fields created by other fish. They then pry their quarry from the seafloor or shake their heads from side to side. Each side of the rostrum has two dozen teeth or more, and the snout makes up one-quarter of their length.

"Every specimen of this endangered species is vital to its genetic diversity," said Maj. Mike Davis, FWC South Region A commander. "I am grateful our officers were able to return this one to its habitat safely."

The FWC encourages residents to report animals in distress as well as fishing and boating violations via its Wildlife Alert app, phone calls, text messages, and online tips. Rewards range from $100 to $1,000.

