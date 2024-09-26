New photos of island paradise reveal distressing reality for native wildlife: 'It's filled with frustration and grief'

Eating small fragments of plastic can cause health problems like inflammation, neurotoxicity, and gut imbalances.

Native birds to the island paradise of the Tasman Sea are being threatened by extreme amounts of plastic pollution.

What's happening?

The flesh-footed shearwater is a bird native to Lord Howe Island, an island that sits between Australia and New Zealand. These birds are among the rich wildlife on the islands, including thick trees and corals in the lagoon. However, as plastic pollution continues to increase, the species is becoming more and more endangered.

According to NewScientist, adult shearwaters accidentally mistake pieces of plastic for food they feed to their young. As plastic pollution continues to increase in the area, scientists are finding that the amount of plastics found in these birds is also increasing. The plastic builds up in the birds' bodies, which leads to underdevelopment, illness, and even death, with dozens dying from starvation or plastic-related illnesses annually.

"The island may be magical," Neal Haddaway, a photographer who went there to document the work of ocean research group Adrift, told the publication. "But it's filled with frustration and grief."

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

Plastic pollution is concerning because it can greatly hurt wildlife. As seen in these shearwaters, animals often mistake plastic for food, which can result in starvation, as the plastic fills them but doesn't provide any of the necessary nutrients.

This isn't unique to the shearwaters, unfortunately. Elephants have been seen chewing on plastic bags left by tourists in national parks. Even eating small fragments of plastic can cause health problems like inflammation, neurotoxicity, and gut imbalances.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

While plastic pollution is a significant concern for wildlife, there are many people working to change the tides. Organizations like The Ocean Cleanup clean up areas like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch so there is less plastic that can harm the aquatic animals that live nearby.

Additionally, artistic projects like "Yoshi the Fish" and "Goby the Fish" sculptures in India and Bali raise awareness of the plastic pollution issue. Both fish sculptures are made with iron and filled with plastic bottles to show viewers how animals are being filled with plastic left in the ocean.

Scientific projects are also ongoing, which can help to transform plastic waste into useful materials. Researchers at Hokkaido University have discovered a way to use plastic bags in chemical reactions that make toxic compounds safer.

To support these initiatives, we can also reduce our own plastic consumption. Each one of us can play a small part in protecting our wildlife, including the shearwaters, from further plastic harm.

