Researchers make disturbing discovery inside life-saving medical equipment — and it could be entering your bloodstream

Previous research has identified IV tubing as a particular culprit in this exposure.

According to the American Chemical Society, fresh research is suggesting intravenous bags used to deliver vital fluids to patients could also be shedding tens of thousands of microplastic particles in the process. 

What's happening?

Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Pollution Control and Ecological Security tested IV bags full of saline solution from two different brands. By running the solutions through a filter, they were able to find that 7,500 microplastics per liter could be sent directly into a patient's bloodstream. 

This number goes up considerably when multiple bags are needed, the researchers said, as in the case with dehydration and abdominal surgery. That could bring the microplastic count as high as 52,500.

Why are microplastics in medicine important?

The effects of microplastics in humans is still the subject of active study, but existing research shows links to fertility and endocrine systems. Lung disorders, immune system dysfunction, cancer, and neurological issues are all other potential health issues introduced by microplastics in the human body. 

Having high volumes of microplastics piped directly into the bloodstreams of already-compromised people could generate other long-term health costs.

The challenge, of course, is the need to maintain a level of service when it comes to health care. Sanitary, readily available equipment often depends on disposable plastics.  

What's being done about microplastics in medicine?

The paper, published in Environment & Health, suggests keeping infusion bags away from ultraviolet light and heat. This should reduce microplastic shedding. Hospitals can also start using filtration systems to remove plastic particles from fluids.

Some hospitals are already reducing plastic exposure to newborns. Some manufacturers are working hard to get eco-friendly plastics used in health care. Others are tackling the problem downstream by diverting health care waste into efficient recycling programs

