Researcher shares startling reason their family doesn't wear shoes in the home: 'One of the things that can help reduce exposure'

Researchers are sounding the alarm about the increasing prevalence of microplastics and the risks they pose — and as many conscientious consumers seek to limit their exposure to plastic, one expert warned of an unexpected source for plastic particulate contamination at home.

"Microplastics" are defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency as "small plastic pieces less than five millimeters long," with the typical focus of researchers being on those that are much smaller. NOAA describes microplastics research as an "emerging field of study," noting that "not a lot is known" about their risks to our ecosystem and to human health.

Crucially, microplastics experts have urged governments and industry to act "before we have all the answers" — a position which hints that what they've learned so far is concerning.

Tracey Woodruff is one of those experts, researching reproductive health and the environment at the University of California, San Francisco.

Woodruff recently shared a surprising, yet insightful bit of advice with Business Insider about "one of the things that can help reduce exposure to microplastics and other toxic chemicals" — not wearing shoes at home.

Although shoeless homes are extremely common in many cultures, Woodruff didn't embrace the practice until having children (and amid her study of environmental contaminants).

Microplastics often come up in the context of our rivers and oceans, and Woodruff acknowledged "runoff" can contaminate our shoes. She further observed that car tires — which slowly disintegrate with normal wear on our roads — are a widespread contributor to microplastic pollution.

Earlier this year, Woodruff cautioned that still-nascent research into microplastics shows that exposure can "increase the risk of everything from infertility to poorer fetal development and cancer."

According to Woodruff, not wearing shoes in the house is a fairly easy "habit" to cultivate, and storage solutions like shoe cabinets and slippers or house shoes can ease the transition. Moreover, microplastics are far from the only contaminant lurking on your shoes.

The Cleveland Clinic cautions that in addition to viruses and bacteria, hazardous chemicals like "fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides" are tracked indoors vis-à-vis our shoes, and that's just from walking on grass — another great reason to consider upholding a natural lawn.

Woodruff said she once believed that everything she "bought at the store was safe for all uses," but has since stopped microwaving food in plastic containers. She advocates for using less plastic overall, and being cautious with the plastic you can't avoid.

