Scientists make surprising discovery about drinks stored in glass bottles: 'We were expecting the opposite result'

Researchers studying microplastic contamination in common beverages made a startling discovery: Drinks stored in glass bottles contained between five and 50 times the level of microplastics as drinks in plastic bottles.

"We were expecting the opposite result when we compared the level of microplastics in different drinks," said Iseline Chaïb of the Aquatic Food Safety Unit, which conducted the study at the ANSES Laboratory for Food Safety.

What's happening?

Researchers sought to investigate the levels of microplastics contained in a variety of popular drinks sold in France, as no microplastic study to date had investigated the French beverage market.

"The aim of the ANSES study was to determine the level of microplastic contamination in drinks such as water, soda, iced tea, wine, and beer," according to ANSES. "It also sought to establish the impact of their containers on this level."

The results shocked even the researchers themselves.

"It was observed that the most contaminated containers were glass bottles," the study found. "Caps were suspected to be the main source of contamination, as the majority of the particles in isolated beverages were identical to the color of the caps and shared the composition of the outer paint."

Consistent with this hypothesis, wine held in bottles topped with corks showed little sign of microplastic contamination, per ANSES.

"On average, in glass bottles of cola, lemonade, iced tea, and beer, there were around 100 microplastic particles per liter," ANSES said. "This number was five to 50 times lower in plastic bottles and cans."

Why is microplastic contamination important?

The study showed that we cannot simply rely on our intuition or common sense when it comes to protecting ourselves and our families from microplastic contamination.

It also demonstrated the troubling extent to which microplastics have permeated our environment, our food supply, our drinking water, and even our bodies.

While the full health risks of microplastic contamination are as yet unknown, we do know that microplastics enter the human body via ingestion, skin contact, and even inhalation.

"From food consumption alone, the intake of plastic particles in the human body ranges between 39,000 and 52,000 particles per person per year," according to the American Journal of Managed Care.

Once inside the body, microplastics enter the bloodstream and spread via the circulatory system. Microplastics have been detected, among other places, in the "liver, colon, lung, feces, placenta, and breast milk," per AJMC, with the highest concentrations found in the colon and liver.

Scientists studying the connection between microplastic contamination and certain medical conditions have found that people living in areas with higher levels of microplastic pollution also have a greater risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke, according to AJMC.

What's being done about microplastic contamination?

While advocates strive toward large-scale initiatives to limit plastic production and waste, there are steps we all can take in our own lives to limit the amount of plastic we use.

By finding fun, creative ways to repurpose and reuse plastic containers, we can prevent them from ending up in our landfills and waterways. Better yet, by avoiding single-use plastic containers in the first place, we can send a message to companies that we value more environmentally friendly packaging.

